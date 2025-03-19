Swarms Introduces API Update V4 With Enhanced Performance And Launches Startup Program For AI Developers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Swarms announced the release of its API update V4, which offers improved performance with faster speeds and higher throughput, and introduced a startup program designed to support AI startups in building on its platform.

Multi-agent orchestration framework, Swarms, announced the release of its Swarms API update V4, which promises improved performance with faster speeds and higher throughput.

The update enhances the platform’s multi-agent inference times by up to 26% through the parallelization of operations. Going forward, Swarms aims to further reduce latency by implementing strategies such as increased concurrency, asynchronous processing, caching, circuit breakers, and other advanced techniques.

In addition, Swarms has incorporated a range of models from Anthropic, the AI safety and research organization, including the claude-3-7-sonnet-latest, claude-3-7-sonnet-20250219, and Claude Haiku models, among others.

The platform also mentioned plans to broaden its API’s model provider offerings, with collaborations from partners like OpenRouter, Samba Nova, and more. Users can currently explore the models supported by Swarms via the new “/v1/models/available” endpoint. The Swarms Batch Endpoint’s speed has been optimized with the introduction of new concurrency mechanisms.

Looking ahead, Swarms intends to further enhance its speed through various techniques and to integrate new features like RAG, Tools, and MCP, with the goal of enabling users to build scalable, enterprise-level multi-agent systems.

Introducing Swarms API Update v4



Our latest update delivers significantly faster speeds, higher throughput, new endpoints, and much more!



Learn more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/26FbrRAmAU — $swarms (@swarms_corp) March 19, 2025

Swarms Startup Program: Accelerating AI Startups With Technical Support, Go-to-Market Resources, And Up To $10,000 In Credits

In addition to its platform improvements, Swarms has introduced a startup program aimed at supporting startups with a range of benefits, including Swarms Credits, go-to-market (GTM) support, potential investment opportunities, and more.

This initiative is designed to assist AI startups in building, scaling, and succeeding on the multi-agent platform. Participants can receive up to $10,000 in Swarms AI platform credits to help develop and scale multi-agent AI applications. The program also provides technical support, offering direct access to the engineering team for implementation guidance and troubleshooting. Other benefits include marketing support, case studies, promotional assistance, and a dedicated point of contact to help startups navigate and maximize the program’s offerings. Additionally, the program presents potential investment opportunities and access to a community of AI founders working with Swarms.

The program is divided into several tiers: the Launch tier for early-stage startups, the Growth tier for those with initial traction looking to scale, and the Scale tier for high-growth startups ready for further expansion.

Applications for the program are now open, and developers interested in participating are encouraged to submit their applications. Projects will be reviewed, and approved applicants will be onboarded to the program.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson