Anthropic Submits Recommendations To OSTP For US AI Action Plan

In Brief Anthropic has submitted AI recommendations to Office of Science and Technology Policy to help the US leverage economic benefits and address security risks associated with advanced AI systems.

Firm specializing in AI safety and research, Anthropic announced that it has submitted recommendations to the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) in response to the White House’s Request for Information regarding an AI Action Plan.

The company emphasizes the need for decisive action to maintain the country’s leadership in AI technology. Its submission highlights six key areas aimed at balancing the economic and security implications of AI while ensuring that its benefits are widely distributed among the American public.

One of the key recommendations focuses on national security testing, suggesting that government agencies develop comprehensive methods for evaluating both domestic and international AI models for potential security risks. This includes establishing standardized assessment protocols, creating secure testing environments, and forming specialized teams to identify vulnerabilities in deployed AI systems.

Another recommendation calls for stricter export controls on semiconductors to ensure that the US and its allies can fully leverage the potential of advanced AI while limiting access to critical AI infrastructure by adversarial nations. This proposal includes measures such as restricting H20 chip exports, requiring formal agreements between governments for countries hosting large-scale chip deployments, and lowering thresholds for export exemptions.

In order to enhance the security of AI research and development, Anthropic suggests strengthening security measures within AI laboratories. This includes establishing secure communication channels between AI labs and intelligence agencies, streamlining security clearance processes for industry professionals, and developing advanced security protocols for AI infrastructure.

Recognizing the high energy demands of AI development, the firm recommends a substantial expansion of the country’s energy infrastructure. Specifically, it proposes setting a target of adding 50 gigawatts of dedicated power by 2027 while improving the efficiency of permitting and regulatory approval processes.

Anthropic also advocates for accelerating AI adoption within the government by conducting a comprehensive review of federal workflows that could benefit from AI-driven enhancements. It suggests assigning agency leaders the responsibility of implementing AI-powered initiatives that offer meaningful public benefits.

Finally, to prepare for AI’s broader economic impacts, the firm advises modernizing economic data collection methods, such as updating Census Bureau surveys, and developing strategies to navigate potential large-scale shifts in the economy driven by AI advancements.

These recommendations align with Anthropic’s broader policy efforts, which emphasize responsible AI scaling and rigorous testing and evaluation. The firm’s goal is to strike a balance between fostering AI-driven innovation and addressing the potential risks associated with increasingly advanced AI systems.

Additionally, Anthropic highlights recent advancements in AI capabilities as further evidence that powerful AI systems are emerging fast. The company points to its newly released Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code models, which demonstrate notable improvements in performance and autonomy, as well as similar advancements from other leading AI research labs.

White House Invites Public Input On National AI Strategy

President Donald Trump has rescinded the executive order on AI previously issued by former President Joe Biden, replacing it with a new directive that emphasizes strengthening US leadership in the AI sector. As part of this initiative, the administration has introduced an “AI Action Plan” aimed at advancing American innovation and influence in the field.

Lynne Parker, who serves as the principal deputy director of the OSTP, stated that the Donald Trump administration is committed to ensuring the United States remains the global leader in AI technology. She explained that the AI Action Plan represents an initial step toward securing and expanding the nation’s dominance in AI and noted that the administration is eager to integrate public input and creative proposals into the strategy.

The White House initially announced its request for public feedback on AI-related federal actions in February. Now, the administration is gathering input on what specific measures should be incorporated into the AI Action Plan, which is expected to be formulated within 180 days.

In order to ensure a broad and inclusive approach, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has emphasized that it is seeking insights from a diverse array of stakeholders. This includes representatives from academic institutions, industry associations, private sector entities, and various levels of government, including state, local, and tribal authorities. The goal is to develop a comprehensive AI strategy that reflects a wide range of perspectives and expertise.

