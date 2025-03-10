Sudowrite Introduces Muse: An AI Model For Fiction Writing With Advanced Storytelling And Chapter-Length Focus

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Sudowrite has introduced Muse, a new AI model trained for fiction writing, featuring advanced storytelling capabilities and extended attention for chapter-length outputs.

Company developing generative AI tools for writers, Sudowrite announced that it has introduced Muse, a new AI model specifically designed for fiction writing.

By focusing exclusively on fiction, Muse achieves a higher level of quality compared to more generalized models. It generates unique prose each time, with Sudowrite actively measuring and removing AI clichés during its training to ensure fresh, original output. Furthermore, Muse operates without filters, embracing the full spectrum of human experience, including complex and mature themes like violence and adult content.

The opening line of a story is crucial, and Muse is specifically designed to craft powerful, attention-grabbing beginnings. With a focus on creating high-quality fiction, Muse is tailored to write engaging narratives rather than content such as emails, sales copy, or meeting memos. It is also capable of handling longer, more detailed outputs, making it ideal for writing entire chapters, rather than just short snippets. The new AI model is trained to maintain the flow and engagement over larger sections of text, ensuring that the story continues to captivate readers throughout.

Muse is available in multiple modes, including Draft, Write, and Expand, and also powers the Synopsis feature in the Story Bible. Currently optimized for the English language, Muse can generate text in other languages but may require additional prompting to do so consistently.

In the Draft mode, Muse can write up to approximately 10,000 words at a time and can read up to 128,000 words in the document. In the Write mode, it functions similarly to other writing models.

Sudowrite had one of its biggest days of new signups ever yesterday!



We've always wanted to give authors an AI model of their own. Something made just for them.



Stories help us understand and empathize with one another, and these days, we need stories more than ever.



We… pic.twitter.com/czjlEDS9Vq — Amit Gupta (@superamit) March 7, 2025

What Is Sudowrite?

Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant created specifically for fiction writers. It offers a variety of features, including brainstorming tools, story outlining, and manuscript editing, all designed to enhance creativity and productivity.

The platform leverages multiple AI models, including the latest Claude models by Anthropic, various open-source models, in-house models, and several variants of GPT-4, which are transformer models developed by OpenAI. Importantly, Sudowrite is designed to avoid plagiarism unless explicitly instructed to do so by the user. The AI generates text by predicting one word at a time based on general concepts it has learned from numerous text samples. This approach makes it highly unlikely for the AI to produce identical or verbatim content.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson