August 07, 2024

Succinct Labs Launches SP1 zkVM Mainnet, Enabling Developers To Create ZKP Apps With Rust

by
Published: August 07, 2024 at 2:59 am Updated: August 07, 2024 at 2:59 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 07, 2024 at 2:59 am

In Brief

Succinct Labs launched SP1 zkVM, which now allows builders to develop real-world ZKP applications fast using the Rust programming language.

Succinct Labs Launches SP1 zkVM Mainnet, Enabling Developers To Create ZKP Apps With Rust

Zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) startup, Succinct Labs announced the launch of its SP1 zkVM, which now allows builders to develop real-world ZKP applications fast using the Rust programming language. 

ZKPs are an essential technology for enhancing the scalability, security, and privacy of blockchain protocols. The SP1 zkVM has enabled its early partners, such as Polygon, Celestia, Avail, and Hyperlane, among others, to integrate ZKPs into their protocols with minimal development time, providing fast and cost-effective proofs. This enabled users to develop ZKP programs in just days or weeks using standard Rust and utilized the Succinct prover network’s private beta to generate proofs without needing to set up any infrastructure. This technology supports a wide range of use cases, encompassing rollups, interoperability, bridges, zero-knowledge coprocessors, oracles, and aggregation.

Notably, its SP1 zkVM has accumulated over $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) and has successfully executed more than 10,000 proofs using a GPU prover, which is set to enhance the speed and reduce costs by up to tenfold.

Furthermore, the firm conducted over 30 benchmarks to compare SP1 with other zkVMs. The results showed that SP1 offers better performance in terms of proving cost and speed across various CPU and GPU instances for tasks such as light clients and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) rollups. Additionally, SP1 is fully-featured and ready for production, standing out as the only zkVM that supports an extensive range of features designed to simplify zero-knowledge proof implementation while delivering the performance required for practical applications.

At the same time, the beta version of Succinct Labs’ prover network leverages SP1’s GPU prover to parallelize the proving process, achieving high speed and low cost without necessitating any infrastructure setup.

Succinct Labs Unveils SP1 Testnet

Succinct Labs is working on establishing a decentralized prover network aimed at simplifying the development of blockchain applications and infrastructure that are secured through cryptographic verification. This network integrates the proof supply chain, providing a highly available and competitively priced proof generation infrastructure for applications such as rollups, coprocessors, and other uses of ZKPs.

It introduced the SP1 testnet, which incorporates high-performance STARK recursion and EVM on-chain verification, in May. This testnet supports the fast generation of end-to-end ZKPs and enables on-chain verification on any EVM-compatible blockchain.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

