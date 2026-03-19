Stripe Introduces Machine Payments Protocol To Enable Autonomous Agent Transactions And Expand Programmable Payments

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Stripe has introduced the Machine Payments Protocol, an open standard that enables autonomous agents to make programmable payments and supports emerging agent-driven business models across its ecosystem.

Financial technology platform Stripe announced the introduction of the Machine Payments Protocol (MPP), an open, internet-native standard designed to enable agents to make payments, developed in collaboration with Tempo and Stripe. MPP establishes a framework that allows agents and services to coordinate payments programmatically, supporting use cases such as microtransactions, recurring payments, and other automated payment flows.

Stripe users can integrate MPP to accept payments with minimal code through the PaymentIntents API. This setup allows businesses to receive payments directly from agents using both stablecoins and fiat, including cards and buy now, pay later options, through Shared Payment Tokens (SPTs).

The protocol is already being applied to new agent-driven business models within the Stripe ecosystem. Browserbase, a provider of browser infrastructure, enables agents to create headless browsers and pay on a per-session basis. Postalform allows agents to fund the printing and mailing of physical correspondence. Prospect Butcher Co. enables agents to place orders for sandwiches for pickup or delivery across New York City, while agents can also contribute programmatically to Stripe Climate.

MPP To Enable Autonomous Agent Transactions

“Parallel is built for a world where agents are the primary users of the web. We integrated machine payments with Stripe in just a few lines of code, and now agents can autonomously pay per API call for web access. This allows us to reach any agent developer in the world on the same Stripe stack we already run on,” said Parag Agrawal, founder of Parallel Web Systems.

MPP operates by allowing an agent to request a resource from a service, application programming interface, Model Context Protocol (MCP), or any HTTP-accessible endpoint, after which the service issues a payment request. Once the agent authorizes the transaction, the requested resource is delivered.

For businesses using Stripe, these transactions appear within the Stripe API and Dashboard in the same way as standard payments. Funds are settled into existing balances, in the default currency, and according to established payout schedules. The underlying infrastructure supports the same features used for traditional transactions, including tax calculation, fraud prevention, reporting, accounting integrations, and refunds.

The development of the agent economy is positioned as a new category for both building and selling digital services. Stripe is expanding its financial infrastructure to support these emerging use cases through its Agentic Commerce Suite, Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), MCP integrations, and payment capabilities across MPP and x402. Developers can begin working with MPP by accessing Stripe documentation and enrolling in early access programs.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

