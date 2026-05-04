India Moves Toward Space-Based Compute Infrastructure As Pixxel-Sarvam Collaboration Targets In-Orbit AI Data Centre

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Pixxel and Sarvam partner to build India’s first orbital data centre satellite, combining in-space AI computing with hyperspectral imaging to enable real-time Earth data processing.

Pixxel, a planetary intelligence company that develops and operates advanced imaging satellites, has announced a strategic partnership with Sarvam to design and deploy what is described as India’s first orbital data centre satellite.

Under the collaboration, Pixxel is expected to be responsible for the satellite’s design, construction, launch, and in-orbit operations, while Sarvam is set to provide the artificial intelligence infrastructure, including training and inference capabilities executed directly in space through onboard large-scale language models.

The planned Pathfinder satellite, classified in the 200-kilogram category, is targeted for launch as early as the fourth quarter of 2026, reflecting an accelerated development timeline and an effort to move rapidly from concept to orbital deployment. The initiative is positioned as a step toward integrating high-performance computing with Earth observation systems in space.

In contrast to traditional satellite architectures, which typically rely on low-power edge processors designed primarily for basic onboard functions, the Pathfinder system is intended to incorporate datacentre-grade graphics processing units comparable to those used in terrestrial AI training and inference infrastructure. This approach is aimed at enabling significantly higher computational capacity directly in orbit.

The satellite is also planned to carry Pixxel’s hyperspectral imaging payload, enabling the capture of high-resolution spectral data while simultaneously processing it in space using foundation model-based systems. Instead of transmitting large raw datasets to Earth for post-processing, the architecture is designed to analyse imagery in orbit, allowing for immediate detection of patterns and changes. This capability is intended to shorten the time between data acquisition and insight generation, with potential applications in environmental monitoring, resource management, and infrastructure surveillance. The concept represents a shift in Earth observation systems toward onboard analytical processing rather than ground-based interpretation.

Today, we’re taking a step toward truly galactic-scale capabilities. 🚀



We’re partnering with @SarvamAI to bring sovereign AI into orbit aboard India’s first orbital data centre satellite, a pathfinder mission bringing datacenter-class GPUs and high-performance remote sensing… pic.twitter.com/z1MPhYgC6S — Pixxel (@PixxelSpace) May 4, 2026

Orbital Computing Emerges As Next-Gen Infrastructure Layer Amid India’s Testing Of Space-Based Data Centre Model

As demand increases for artificial intelligence workloads, data processing capacity, and distributed compute infrastructure, processing closer to the point of data generation is being explored as an alternative architectural approach. In this context, orbital computing is positioned as an emerging layer of high-performance infrastructure.

The mission is intended to evaluate the feasibility of real-time inference and data processing under space conditions, including performance stability, energy consumption, thermal regulation, and operational reliability, in order to establish a foundation for future space-based data centre systems.

The satellite will be manufactured at Gigapixxel, a planned Pixxel production facility designed to scale manufacturing capacity to approximately 100 satellites. The facility is expected to support broader deployment of next-generation space systems developed in India.

By combining satellite engineering capabilities with full-stack AI development, the collaboration is positioned as an attempt to demonstrate a potential model for orbital data centre systems intended for use cases requiring high levels of computation, both commercial and strategic in nature.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

