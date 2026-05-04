Bitget CFD Trading Volume Reaches $8B As Gold Activity Accelerates Growth

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget’s CFD volume hits $8B as gold demand surges, with XAUUSD driving activity. Growth spans regions, reflecting rising multi-asset trading and investor shift toward unified platforms amid uncertainty.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has reported a new benchmark in its contracts-for-difference (CFD) segment, with daily trading volume reaching $8 billion, occurring within weeks of previously surpassing $6 billion in March.

The increase in activity coincides with a broader rise in global gold demand and trading volumes. Investment demand for gold rose by 84% year-on-year to a record level in 2025, while prices have remained near historic highs, exceeding $5,000 per ounce in early 2026 amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical pressures.

This market backdrop has been reflected in trading patterns on the platform, where gold-linked instruments have driven a substantial share of activity. The XAUUSD pair accounted for approximately 95% of the incremental trading volume during the period, highlighting gold’s role as a central instrument in cross-asset trading strategies. As global events increasingly influence multiple markets simultaneously, traders appear to be using gold CFDs to adjust positions in response to changing conditions.

The expansion in trading activity has been geographically broad. China contributed 42% of the additional volume, followed by Europe at 27% and Southeast Asia at 16%, together representing the majority of the increase. This distribution suggests a widening participation base across multiple regions rather than concentration within a single market.

“Gold has always been a reference point when markets become uncertain,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget in a written statement. “What’s changing is how users access it. Trading is becoming more continuous and more connected across markets, and platforms need to reflect that,” she added.

Rising Gold Demand And Multi-Asset Integration Drive Growth In Bitget’s Unified CFD Trading Platform

Bitget’s CFD framework allows users to trade instruments linked to commodities, foreign exchange, and indices while maintaining margin balances in USDT, facilitating capital allocation across asset classes within a unified account structure. The offering, combined with competitive pricing and a simplified user interface, has contributed to increased use of the platform for gold-related trading activity.

The trend is also indicative of broader shifts in investor behaviour. Demand for gold as an investment asset continues to expand across major markets, with both retail and institutional participation increasing. As access to global markets becomes more immediate, trading activity is increasingly shifting toward platforms that allow for fast responses to macroeconomic developments.

Within Bitget’s integrated trading model, which combines digital assets with traditional financial instruments, the rise in CFD volumes reflects a growing convergence across asset classes. Market participants appear to be navigating opportunities based on conditions rather than asset categories, contributing to the expansion of multi-asset trading activity on unified platforms.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

