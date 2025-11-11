Startale Group Unveils Soneium-Integrated SuperApp To Streamline Web3 Access And Token Rewards

In Brief Startale Group has launched the Startale App, connecting users to the Soneium ecosystem, Ethereum DeFi, and token rewards while simplifying Web3 access.

Startale Group, in partnership with Soneium by Sony Block Solutions Labs (SBSL) launched the Startale App, a unified SuperApp designed to serve as the primary access point for the Soneium ecosystem. The app connects to Ethereum’s $75 billion decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem, providing users with access to upcoming token generation events, airdrops, and on-chain rewards through Sony’s blockchain infrastructure.

Built on Ethereum Layer 2 technology and supported by the Ethereum Foundation, the Startale App positions itself strategically in the Web3 super-app space as the official consumer interface for Soneium, which has processed over 380 million transactions across more than 5.1 million wallets. Selected projects within the Soneium ecosystem will distribute airdrops, loyalty rewards, and exclusive experiences directly through the application. The platform has recently reached 4.4 million daily transactions, establishing itself as a leading Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum for developers and global businesses aiming to engage mainstream users.

Startale App: Japan’s Gateway To Web3 And The Global Super-App Market

The launch marks Startale Group’s entry into the global super-app race, where major players across entertainment, gaming, and financial services are seeking to consolidate user activity under single platforms, combining wallets, staking, content, community features, and mini-apps in one interface. Startale leverages several competitive advantages, including Japan’s evolving regulatory clarity for digital assets, the Soneium blockchain co-developed with Sony Group Corporation, and Account Abstraction technology that simplifies on-chain interactions to Web2-like experiences.

By combining Japan’s regulatory framework for stablecoins and tokenized equities with Ethereum’s open infrastructure, the Startale App establishes a consumer gateway for Japan’s on-chain economy and acts as the primary interface for accessing Soneium ecosystem rewards and tokenized incentives. Progress on the project includes a partnership with Japan’s financial services firm SBI Holdings to explore regulated stablecoin infrastructure and a joint venture to develop a 24/7 blockchain-based trading platform for tokenized stocks and real-world assets. These initiatives reflect Japan’s broader efforts to integrate capital market innovation with clear regulatory standards while building interoperable financial infrastructure on Ethereum.

“Startale App was designed to remove the final barrier to Web3 adoption: the fragmented user experience,” said Sota Watanabe, CEO of Startale Group, in a written statement. “Through our longstanding partnership with Sony and Soneium, we’ve built a platform that makes going on-chain as intuitive as opening any mainstream app, while ensuring interoperability across Ethereum and ecosystems worldwide, including Japan’s regulated digital asset ecosystem,” he added.

Introducing Streamlined Web3 Access On Soneium, Token Rewards, And Mini App Support

Certain projects operating on the Soneium blockchain will distribute tokens, rewards, and exclusive access directly through the Startale App, providing users with priority access to upcoming token generation events and ecosystem airdrops. The application streamlines the Web3 experience by leveraging Account Abstraction, removing the need for seed phrases, enabling gas-free interactions, and simplifying wallet management so users do not need multiple wallets to engage with opportunities across the Soneium ecosystem. Additionally, the Startale App supports Mini Apps, allowing developers to build directly on Soneium without requiring separate websites.

“This launch is about more than simplifying Web3,” said Sota Watanabe. “It’s about unifying the infrastructure that powers it, bringing the world onchain with Ethereum, and positioning Soneium as the default gateway for the next generation of users seeking to participate in ecosystem growth,” he said.

Users have the option to join the waiting list for the closed beta, which provides access to exclusive benefits such as STAR Points and referral incentives. Early participants will also receive priority for upcoming ecosystem airdrops and token generation event allocations.

