Soneium Introduces ‘Soneium Score’ Onchain Proof-Of-Contribution System

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Soneium has launched “Soneium Score,” an onchain proof-of-contribution system that tracks user activity, rewards engagement with SBT badges, and provides developers with a way to identify and connect with active participants across DeFi, gaming, and NFTs.

Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs (SBSL), Soneium introduced Soneium Score, an onchain proof-of-contribution system designed to track and reward active participation within the ecosystem. The system aims to allow users to establish a persistent digital identity through their actions while enabling developers to identify engaged participants without additional technical complexity.

Soneium Score integrates everyday onchain activities—such as asset swaps, staking, and non-fungible token (NFT) minting—into a gamified identity layer. Users accumulate points across multiple categories, advance on seasonal leaderboards, and receive non-transferable SBT badges that validate their contributions. For developers, the system provides a structured way to surface verified users and foster engagement from the start.

The scoring mechanism assesses four main elements. Activity Score is earned through regular daily transactions and engagement streaks up to 28 days per season. Liquidity Score reflects contributions to total value locked (TVL) across supported protocols. NFT Score is awarded for holding selected ecosystem collections, typically capped at 12 to 18 points. Bonus Score opportunities allow participants to gain additional points through featured projects that rotate monthly. The scoring formulas are designed to remain flexible as the ecosystem evolves, with full details and updates accessible through the official Soneium blog and user portal.

Unlike traditional blockchain ecosystems, where user activity such as asset swaps, NFT minting, or staking does not persist beyond individual transactions, there has been little continuity or system to track reputation or reward consistent participation across protocols. Simultaneously, new projects often struggle to attract genuinely engaged users without relying on complex technical setups or incentivized assets. Soneium Score addresses both challenges by providing a unified identity layer that reflects onchain activity and offering developers a direct means to identify and engage verified, active participants.

Season 1 Of Soneium Score To Reward Onchain Participation Across DeFi, Gaming, And NFTs

Season 1 of Soneium Score has been launched with key ecosystem partners, providing users with immediate opportunities to establish their reputations while engaging with applications across DeFi, gaming, and digital collectibles. Featured projects gain access to highly active users without requiring complex technical integrations.

Participants who reach a score above 80 points each season receive unique SBT badges that are permanently associated with their wallets and claimable through OpenSea, with one badge awarded per participant per season upon meeting the threshold. The platform includes real-time tracking via the Soneium Portal dashboard, weekly optimization guidance, and exclusive rewards from ecosystem projects.

Soneium Score accommodates a range of assets, including ETH and USDC, reflecting the economic activity within the platform and rewarding users for meaningful participation across protocols. The introduction of Soneium Score follows the platform’s successful mainnet launch, which engaged over 14 million wallets during testing. Soneium continues to leverage the user base of Sony Block Solutions Labs to connect Web2 and Web3 audiences.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson