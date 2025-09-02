Startale Group To Lead Entertainment Tokenized Assets In Japan

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Startale Group has partnered with Twin Planet to develop ETA, creating a blockchain-based infrastructure that connects fans, creators, and capital while enabling transparent, programmable, and globally scalable participation in Japan’s entertainment industry.

Singapore-based company specializing in Web3 infrastructure, Startale Group announced a partnership with Twin Planet, one of Japan’s quickly growing entertainment firms, to advance the development of Entertainment Tokenized Assets (ETA).

These assets represent entertainment rights and associated cashflows on the blockchain, offering transparency, programmability, and global portability. Twin Planet will contribute its extensive network, scale, and cultural expertise to help establish standards, products, and distribution channels for entertainment tokenization.

Their reputation within Japan’s entertainment industry provides credibility and recognition, supporting adoption by both industry participants and fans. This collaboration aims to create a foundation for entertainment tokenization that begins in Japan and is designed for global expansion.

“We are partnering with Startale Group to grow entertainment together with the fans in a way that has never been possible before. We want to co-create a new era where supporting the works you love directly fuels the future of creativity,” said Kenji Yashima, CEO of Twin Planet, in a written statement. “With Startale’s technical strength and ability to operationalize at scale, we will unlock the potential of creators and IP more broadly and deeply. Together with our fans, we will deliver new experiences that cultivate lasting value,” he added.

“Japan has the cultural power to shape global entertainment, and onchain technology gives us the rails to make that impact even greater,” said Sota Watanabe, CEO of Startale Group, in a written statement. “Partnering with Twin Planet allows us to combine their deep industry expertise with our infrastructure, creating a model that can scale from Japan to the world. Entertainment Tokenized Assets are not just a new product—they are a foundation for how fans, creators, and capital can collaborate in the digital age,” he added.

Startale Group Advances Global Entertainment Finance With Onchain Tokenized Assets For Fans And Creators

Japan’s cultural intellectual property, including anime, J-Pop, live performances, and character brands, already has a global influence, but the infrastructure to connect fans, creators, and capital at scale remains underdeveloped. Startale Group is developing this infrastructure to be open, programmable, and ready for wide distribution, beginning in Japan with plans for global expansion. The concept of ETA allows entertainment rights and revenue streams to exist onchain, integrating seamlessly with digital wallets, applications, and marketplaces. The system emphasizes sustainability by linking tokenized assets to real-world activity and value, encouraging long-term engagement from both fans and creators. The infrastructure combines security and permissioned access where necessary with openness wherever feasible, adhering to trusted standards. Participation is structured to include both institutional and retail investors under clear rules and protections. Secondary markets enable transparent trading of assets based on intrinsic value rather than speculation. Portfolio options allow participants to invest in bundles of multiple artists, songs, or titles, facilitating risk management while supporting a range of creative projects. Special purpose vehicle (SPV) packaging provides structured solutions for operations and distribution, from individual titles to larger programs.

ETAs enable a more equitable dynamic between creators and fans. They provide creators with access to upfront funding while offering fans transparent participation in the success of creative projects under established regulations and protections. This approach transforms traditional one-way support into active engagement, allowing fans to move beyond passive consumption to take ownership of part of the experience, receive acknowledgment, and share in the achievements of their favorite creators within a framework designed to ensure fairness and long-term sustainability.

Transitioning From Closed Committees To Open Access

Traditional production committees have historically limited participation, but ETAs introduce opportunities to explore models that can complement or provide alternatives to these systems, enabling compliant global participation. The focus is on careful accessibility rather than unchecked openness, reducing barriers while adhering to local regulatory standards. While this represents a directional approach rather than an absolute guarantee, it signals progress toward more inclusive frameworks for entertainment.

The process begins by defining ETAs as assets with clear operating standards and a secure, intuitive experience for holders. Distribution infrastructure is then established, supporting both primary participation and secondary trading with healthy market mechanics built in. Implementation follows a disciplined, phased approach with measurable outcomes aligned with Japan’s market requirements. Japan’s cultural influence positions it to lead the intersection of entertainment and finance, and Startale Group aims to realize this potential by creating the infrastructure for ETAs in partnership with the appropriate stakeholders.

This enables IP holders, labels, agencies, and investors to access tokenized markets, leverage global distribution channels, and participate in shaping the future of entertainment finance.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson