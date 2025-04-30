Star Xu Unveils ‘OKX Pay’ At Token2049: A New Era Of Secure, Instant Crypto Payments

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OKX CEO Star Xu unveiled the OKX Pay app, a new crypto payment solution designed to simplify digital asset transactions and enhance real-world utility.

CEO and founder of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, Star Xu unveiled the company’s latest product—OKX Pay—during a keynote session at the Token2049 conference in Dubai. The application is positioned as a new cryptocurrency payment solution, aiming to simplify digital asset transactions and expand real-world utility.

The new sub-application, OKX Pay, will be launched within the existing OKX application and will initially be available to users in select markets, with a full global rollout expected in the coming months. This solution introduces a dual-key security approach, where one half of the private key is stored in a passkey wallet controlled by the user, while the other half is retained by OKX. This structure allows users to recover their wallets using zero-knowledge (ZK) email recovery if they forget their password. It also eliminates the need to store private keys on paper or hardware wallets, offering a more secure and user-friendly alternative. Funds remain protected, as no transaction can be executed without the user’s explicit permission.

OKX Pay is designed to make cryptocurrency payments more practical and intuitive, functioning similarly to sending a message. At launch, the application will support stablecoins only, beginning with USDT and USDC, with additional stablecoins expected to be added over time. Users will be able to send funds to individuals or groups quickly and easily, with no transaction fees. Transfers are settled almost instantly, and there are no hard limits on the amounts that can be sent or received, provided compliance and risk control measures are met.

A notable feature of OKX Pay is “Silent Rewards,” which allows users’ deposits to grow automatically through yield earned from low-risk on-chain protocols. The platform handles yield discovery and staking on behalf of the user, removing the need for manual involvement. Deposits remain fully accessible and can be withdrawn at any time, offering a simple and flexible way to earn rewards without the typical complexity of traditional staking solutions.

OKX Pay: A Self-Custody App With Zero Fees, Built-In Compliance, And Smart-Earning Features

OKX Pay’s core feature is its self-custody design, allowing users to control their cryptocurrency without needing to manage private keys—an element that has often limited broader adoption. The product includes a compliance layer with know-your-customer (KYC) verification, anti-money laundering (AML) protocols, and multisignature security, ensuring customer protection. OKX itself cannot move funds without user authorization. If a user forgets their password, recovery is simplified through account abstraction and ZK email, similar to traditional banking systems.

Transactions on OKX Pay are free, enabled by X Layer, OKX’s ZK-based Layer 2 blockchain built using Polygon’s CDK. At launch, users also gain access to a smart-earning feature that provides yield on held funds. Looking ahead, OKX plans to integrate major payment providers like Mastercard and Stripe to enable in-store and online payments, with partnership announcements expected soon.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson