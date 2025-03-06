Squads Launches Smart Account Program To Enhance Flexibility And Efficiency Of Smart Contract Wallets

In Brief Squads has launched the Smart Account Program on mainnet, providing developers with access to scalable, high-performance, and cost-effective programmable accounts.

Financial technology company Squads has launched the Squads Smart Account Program on mainnet, providing developers with access to scalable, high-performance, and cost-effective programmable accounts. This initiative aims to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of smart contract wallets while maintaining security and affordability.

Traditional smart contract wallets often require developers to compromise between programmability, cost, and security. The Smart Account Program eliminates these trade-offs by integrating an architecture that optimally balances all three factors, allowing developers to build sophisticated applications without limitations.

The program includes a range of policies designed to enhance wallet functionality, including multi-signature authorization, administrative key management, customizable permissions, direct debits, recurring subscriptions, and time-locked transactions. Additionally, the program’s atomic execution model streamlines processes by removing multi-step transaction requirements and reducing operational overhead.

One of the key advantages of this program is its cost efficiency. Developers will soon be able to deploy wallets for as little as 0.0000025 SOL, with no rent fees required until the account initiates transactions. This structure allows for large-scale address generation without deployment costs.

The Smart Account Program also offers extensive authentication options, supporting Solana keypairs as well as enterprise-grade multi-party computation (MPC) and trusted execution environment (TEE) solutions. Looking ahead to Q2, the program will introduce support for alternative signature schemes, including passkeys, session keys, and secp256k1 cryptographic standards. This update will enable Bitcoin and Ethereum keypairs to manage Solana smart contract wallets, further expanding interoperability across blockchain ecosystems.

Squads Smart Account Program: Exploring Capabilities And Getting Started

The Smart Account Program is designed to support any application requiring a secure and scalable account infrastructure. This includes stablecoin-powered digital banks with real-time settlement capabilities, smart wallet solutions that can accommodate millions of users, e-commerce marketplaces offering seamless checkout experiences, and AI-driven financial agents with programmable authorization. By providing this foundation, the program serves as a key infrastructure layer for the future of embedded finance.

In order to simplify interaction with the Smart Account Program, Squads has introduced the Squads API, which streamlines complex multi-step processes into straightforward REST API calls. This API makes integrating smart accounts as easy as working with standard key pairs, handling essential functions such as account management and transaction execution while ensuring full on-chain programmability without requiring developers to implement custom logic. The API is already in use by Crossmint and is currently available with permissioned access.

For Solana developers and wallet providers, the Smart Account Program unlocks the full potential of Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) account abstraction, enabling the creation of advanced smart contract wallet solutions. Institutions, fintech companies, and payment service providers (PSPs) can leverage stablecoins to reduce costs and offer instant global transactions, with the Squads API providing a secure and scalable integration pathway. Meanwhile, startups aiming to build next-generation financial services now have the necessary tools to develop solutions on par with leading fintech companies like Ramp, Stripe, and Revolut.

