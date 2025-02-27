Sonic Launches Mobius Mainnet As Solana’s First SVM Chain Extension

In Brief Sonic launches Mobius mainnet, marking a new milestone for Solana chain extensions and innovation in the Solana Virtual Machine space.

First chain extension built on Solana, Sonic, announced the launch of its Mobius mainnet today, marking a new milestone for Solana chain extensions and innovation in the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) space. As the inaugural SVM chain, Sonic is designed to expand Solana’s functionalities by improving scalability and creating a dedicated layer that supports high-volume decentralized applications (dApps).

“We’ve demonstrated remarkable traction during our testnet phase, with countless games and dApps deployed and over 8 million users onboarded. The launch of Mobius Mainnet—named after the infinite continuity of the Möbius strip—marks the beginning of a new era for Web3 applications on the SVM,” said Chris Zhu, co-founder and CEO of Sonic SVM, in a written statement.

“This milestone represents the collaborative effort of not just our team, but a cohort of partners across the Solana ecosystem—from infrastructure providers and dApp builders to the Solana Foundation and community leaders like Superteam. We’re incredibly excited to see these collective efforts come to life with Mobius, and we can’t wait to showcase the innovative projects emerging from our ecosystem,” he added.

Reflecting the infinite continuity of the Möbius strip, Mobius embodies Sonic’s vision of a unified Solana ecosystem while aligning with the network’s evolving goals for 2025 and beyond. Built on the HyperGrid framework—Solana’s first concurrent scaling architecture—Sonic enhances both customization and scalability while maintaining full compatibility with Solana’s mainnet.

The launch of Mobius enables Sonic to act as a seamless extension of Solana, allowing developers to easily migrate existing applications and take advantage of the chain extension’s advanced features. These include using SOL for gas fees, ensuring a smooth user experience, and offering full interoperability with Solana’s account states through an Interoperability API. Additionally, Sonic supports key ecosystem protocols like Metaplex, Pyth, and Hyperlane, providing developers with a comprehensive toolkit to build on the network.

Sonic: Offering Lower Transaction Fees, Faster Data Queries, And Cross-Chain Capabilities

Sonic offers transaction fees that are 50% lower than Solana, while its millisecond-level RPC response times accelerate historical data queries, benefiting analytics and trading. By eliminating block space competition, Sonic ensures smoother performance for decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, and social dApps. Additionally, the HyperGrid framework allows Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) developers to write applications in familiar languages, with execution and settlement occurring on Solana.

The launch of Mobius builds on Sonic’s current momentum, which includes a $1 million hackathon designed to incentivize developers to explore Sonic’s Layer 2 for dApp creation. By bridging both EVM and SVM environments, Sonic offers a way for cross-chain projects to leverage Solana’s liquidity and network effects.

