December 27, 2023

South Korea Refuses to Grant Copyright Registration for AI-Generated Content

by Victor Dey
In Brief

South Korea’s government decided not to grant copyright registration for artificial intelligence (AI) generated content.

South Korea’s government decided not to grant copyright registration to artificial intelligence (AI) generated content – the decision emerges against the backdrop of an ongoing international discourse surrounding the legitimacy of AI’s status as a creative entity.

In a recent move, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea declared on Wednesday its refusal to grant copyright registration upon content generated by AI, according to local media reports.

The decision signals a firm position on the issue of legally recognizing the creative output of AI systems.

“It is essential for the country to actively and proactively respond to the new copyright environment, as the development of new AI technologies is bringing new changes in the creation,” said Yu In-chon, culture minister during a press briefing to announce the plans in Seoul.

Moreover, the announcement was made as part of a comprehensive initiative unveiled by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, aimed at positioning the nation as a global front-runner in the realm of copyright protection.

The Ministry, entrusted with overseeing the nation’s copyright protection policy, has been deeply involved in dialogues seeking to establish effective guidelines for participants in the cultural industries grappling with the challenges ushered in by the AI era.

Following rigorous deliberations, the ministry explicitly conveyed its resolution to withhold copyright registration for AI-generated content that lacks direct creative intervention by humans. Notably, registration will only be deemed feasible for creations that convincingly articulate human thoughts and emotions, as clarified by the ministry.

According to official statements from the ministry, this decision is slated to be disseminated through an “AI copyright guidebook,” designed for the benefit of AI businesses, copyright holders, and users,

The guidelines further outline that AI enterprises must ensure fair compensation to copyright holders to obtain the rights to utilize their products. Simultaneously, copyright holders are encouraged to articulate their intentions explicitly or employ technical measures to prevent the use of their creations for AI learning, as stipulated in the essence of the guidelines released by the ministry.

Culture Minister Yu In-chon emphasized the necessity for the country to adopt an active and proactive stance in responding to the evolving copyright landscape, particularly in light of the transformative impact of new AI technologies on the creative process. Minister Yu conveyed these sentiments during a press briefing held in Seoul to unveil the comprehensive plans.

As the global conversation surrounding AI-generated content and its legal status continues to evolve, the Ministry’s decisive stance is poised to influence the broader discourse on the intersection of technology and creative ownership.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

