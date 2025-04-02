en en
Business News Report Technology
April 02, 2025

Sony And Crypto.com Enable Direct Crypto Payments On Sony Online Store In Singapore

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 02, 2025 at 6:47 am Updated: April 02, 2025 at 6:47 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: April 02, 2025 at 6:47 am

In Brief

Sony Electronics and Crypto.com have announced the acceptance of USDC on Sony Store Online, making cryptocurrency payments directly accessible to consumers in Singapore.

Technology company Sony Electronics and the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com have announced the acceptance of USDC, a US dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle, exclusively on Sony Store Online. This initiative aims to make cryptocurrency payments directly accessible to Sony’s Singapore consumers.

The integration of cryptocurrency payments is becoming increasingly popular globally, especially among tech-savvy consumers. Crypto.com, headquartered in Singapore, is one of the largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges, boasting over 140 million users across 90 countries. It is recognized as a leader in regulatory compliance, security, and privacy certifications in the industry.

Sony Electronics Singapore (SES), known for its innovative approach, is the first consumer electronics brand in Singapore to collaborate with Crypto.com for the adoption of direct cryptocurrency payments. With this integration, Crypto.com users will enjoy an optimized checkout experience via Sony Store Online through Crypto.com Pay. Initially supporting USDC, SES plans to expand the range of supported cryptocurrencies, allowing consumers to make purchases directly with their crypto balances on the Sony Store Online platform.

Sony Launches Promotions For Crypto.com Users, Offering LinkBuds Speaker And USDC In Rewards 

In order to celebrate the launch, Sony Store Online Singapore is offering two special promotions for Crypto.com users. These promotions are currently active and will run until April 30th. 

The first promotion is available to the first 50 eligible users who make a purchase of at least $300 Singapore Dollars on Sony Store Online using Crypto.com Pay as the payment method. These users will receive a free LinkBuds Speaker. 

The second promotion is available to the first 150 eligible users who spend a minimum of $100 on Sony Store Online using Crypto.com Pay. These users will receive 20 USDC credited to their Crypto.com account. 

Furthermore, customers who spend $300 or more are eligible to receive both rewards, provided they are among the first 50 redemptions for the first and the first 150 redemptions for the second campaign. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.