Crypto.com Secures VASP Registration In Argentina To Offer Fully Regulated Range Of Products And Services

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Crypto.com has received registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider from Argentina’s CNV, enabling the platform to offer a fully regulated range of products and services within the country.

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has announced that it has received registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) from the National Securities Commission (CNV) of Argentina. This registration enables the platform to offer a fully regulated range of products and services within the country. Additionally, Crypto.com plans to collaborate with the CNV in order to secure its full operating license in accordance with new regulations introduced on March 14th.

As part of its expansion, Crypto.com will begin rolling out a localized product offering through its application. The exchange had previously introduced ARS fiat wallet services in 2022. Moreover, a study by Crypto.com on Argentine citizens revealed that nearly half (46%) of respondents view the ability to spend cryptocurrency using a debit card as important or very important, while over half (57%) indicated they are likely or very likely to invest in cryptocurrency within the next 12 months.

https://t.co/vCNztATSCO is proud to announce that we have secured Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration from @CNVArgentina !



Vamos Argentina! pic.twitter.com/ZcOzmwTJf6 — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) March 17, 2025

Crypto.com Strengthens Expansion Into Latin America, Growing Its Global Licensing Portfolio

Crypto.com offers a variety of services related to digital currencies, including the ability to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. It also provides features like a cryptocurrency wallet, a Visa debit card that can be loaded with cryptocurrency, staking options, lending services, and interest-bearing accounts for holding cryptocurrency assets. Established in 2016, the platform serves over 100 million customers globally and is recognized for its leadership in regulatory compliance, security, and privacy.

This regulatory approval marks another achievement for Crypto.com in Latin America, following the launch of its Crypto.com Visa Card in the region in November 2024 and its partnership with the prominent Latin American investment bank, BTG Pactual, in February 2024.

The approval adds to Crypto.com’s growing list of licenses and registrations around the world, which include, but are not limited to, a MiCA license, multiple US Money Transmitter Licenses, US Designated Contracts Market and Derivatives Clearing Organization licenses, a Major Payment Institution license in Singapore, a UK Electronic Money Institution license, and a Virtual Asset Service Provider license in Dubai, among others.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson