Sonic SVM Unveils Robust Ecosystem Of DeFi, NFT, Games, And Meme Projects

In Brief Sonic SVM is expanding its ecosystem with diverse, innovative Web3 projects across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and social sectors, supported by strong partnerships and integrated infrastructure.

Chain extension on Solana, Sonic SVM announced the growth of its ecosystem with a wide range of native projects across various sectors. After its mainnet launch and the Mobius Hackathon, which saw more than 250 unique project submissions, Sonic has drawn a diverse group of innovative protocols utilizing its high-performance infrastructure to develop advanced Web3 applications.

“The rapid development of our ecosystem demonstrates the versatility and performance advantages of Sonic SVM,” said Chris Zhu, CEO and co-founder of Sonic, in a written statement. “These projects represent the beginning of a vibrant, interconnected ecosystem that is building critical infrastructure across DeFi, NFTs, and social applications,” he added.

Sonic SVM Unveils Major Ecosystem Partners

SEGA has become the dominant decentralized exchange on Sonic SVM, introducing the ve(3,3) model and transforming the attention capital markets with its innovative launchpad. The platform has rapidly positioned itself as a central component of Sonic’s DeFi ecosystem, boasting over $1.18 million in total value locked and $9 million in cumulative trading volume. It has achieved peak daily trading volumes exceeding $1 million and supports a community of more than 30,000 members, while offering sophisticated launchpad features.

“SEGA is built to capitalize on Sonic’s superior performance, allowing us to create trading experiences that were not possible on other chains,” said a SEGA representative in a written statement. “Our ve(3,3) model fosters stronger alignment between liquidity providers and token holders, while our launchpad is designed specifically for the attention economy,” he added.

Chaos Finance has introduced the first liquid staking protocol tailored for the Sonic SVM network, allowing users to contribute to network security without sacrificing liquidity. Utilizing StaFi’s LSaaS technology, Chaos provides smooth staking experiences combined with extensive DeFi integration. Currently, more than 765,000 SONIC tokens are staked via Chaos, with over 754,000 sSONIC tokens actively circulating in the market. Additionally, the fully on-chain game FoMoney has partnered with Chaos to incorporate sSONIC as its in-game currency.

“Liquid staking is critical infrastructure for any blockchain ecosystem,” noted a Chaos Finance representative in a written statement. “Our protocol allows users to simultaneously secure the network and participate in DeFi opportunities, maximizing capital efficiency while supporting Sonic’s decentralization,” he added.

Goodr, initially introduced as the first meme token launchpad on Sonic SVM, is transforming into the world’s first user-generated content (UGC) intellectual property token platform specifically for anime enthusiasts. The platform plans to allow fans to create tokens based on official anime content through collaborations with Japanese IP rights holders.

“Goodr transforms attention into on-chain activity and liquidity,” explained a Goodr representative in a written statement. “We’re not just launching meme tokens — we’re building a bridge between anime fandom and Web3, starting with our beta release on May 20th,” he added.

Goodr plans to introduce the SonicSVM Meme Kit (SDK), which will allow developers to effortlessly create meme tokens within the Sonic SVM ecosystem. Furthermore, a strategic collaboration between SEGA and Goodr aims to enhance user acquisition and retention throughout the platform. Meanwhile, Chillonic has debuted the first NFT collection on Sonic SVM, incorporating the innovative Chill-404 Protocol that connects NFTs and memecoins. This technology enables users to easily convert between NFTs and fungible tokens, addressing liquidity issues while maintaining the distinctiveness and rarity of digital collectibles.

“Our protocol represents a paradigm shift in how digital assets function,” said a Chillonic representative in a written statement. “By allowing seamless conversion between NFTs and tokens, we are creating a new asset class that combines the best of both worlds,” he added.

FoMoney is a fully on-chain game built on Sonic SVM that combines elements of the 2048 game with Fomo3D mechanics. It seeks to develop a Game Asset Layer that allows holders of SONIC’s liquid staking tokens (sSONIC) to earn yields while participating in engaging gameplay. Since its launch on the Sonic testnet, FoMoney has attracted over one million on-chain players and facilitated more than 200 million transactions. The project aims to establish an On-chain Playground that generates economic value within Sonic’s Attention Capital Market.

Developing A Comprehensive Ecosystem

Together, these key projects form the backbone of a growing ecosystem on Sonic SVM, showcasing the platform’s capability to support a wide range of Web3 applications through features such as trading, staking, meme culture, and digital collectibles.

“What’s particularly exciting is how these projects are already beginning to integrate with each other,” added Freiheit, Head of DeFi at Sonic, in a written statement. “The partnerships between SEGA and Chillonic, as well as Chaos and FoMoney, are just the first examples of the network effects we’re seeing within our ecosystem,” he added.

