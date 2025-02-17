Sonic Announces $1M Mobius Hackathon And Invites Judges To Evaluate Solana Apps

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Sonic SVM announced the launch of the Mobius Hackathon, offering prizes to teams that develop dApps on its chain, with the mainnet scheduled to launch on February 27th.

Chain extension for Solana, Sonic SVM, announced the launch of a hackathon aimed at encouraging the development of native decentralized applications (dApps). The Mobius Hackathon will feature prizes for teams that create dApps on the gaming-optimized Sonic chain, with the mainnet set to launch on February 27th.

This is Sonic’s inaugural hackathon, offering a prize pool of $1 million to reward the creation of innovative applications across various on-chain sectors. The online event will run from February 17th to March 14th, coinciding with the Sonic mainnet’s launch.

The hackathon will focus on four main tracks, each targeting specific areas for dApp development. One track involves the attention capital market, which includes user acquisition and content tokenization across social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Rednote. Another track is dedicated to decentralized finance (DeFi), with categories such as asset launchpads, trading bots, yield generation, lending, and Maximal Extractable Value (MEV). Additionally, teams may also focus on AI, developing projects such as agent aggregators, tooling, and initial agent offerings, along with other infrastructure tools. The gaming category will include the development of mini-games, social games, FOCG, and high-ARPU games.

Sonic SVM To Assemble A Panel Of Expert Judges To Evaluate Hackathon Submissions And Foster Developer Growth

Sonic is assembling a panel of judges to assess hackathon submissions based on various criteria, including technical depth and practical real-world application. Judges will also provide constructive feedback to help teams optimize their applications and ensure they derive maximum value from the experience.

The judges will highlight both strengths and areas for improvement, creating a positive and educational environment for participants. This approach ensures that all teams gain insights that will help refine their projects. In addition to offering mentorship and engagement with developers, judges are expected to be active on social media platforms. Through sharing updates, interacting with participants, and promoting standout projects, judges will help increase visibility for the quality of applications being developed on Sonic SVM. This will also shine a spotlight on the emerging talent within the industry.

At the conclusion of the month-long event, the judges will evaluate the submissions and announce the winners on April 2nd. The $1 million Mobius Hackathon is designed to accelerate the development of applications on Sonic, showcasing the network’s capacity to scale Solana by offering a dedicated layer for high-performance decentralized applications.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson