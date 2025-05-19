en en
May 19, 2025

Sonic Is Turning Web3 Monetization on Its Head—And Developers Are Reaping the Rewards

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: May 19, 2025 at 3:33 pm Updated: May 19, 2025 at 3:34 pm
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 19, 2025 at 3:33 pm

In Brief

In a bold shift of power, Sonic redirects 90% of transaction fees to developers instead of validators, transforming how value and influence flow in the blockchain ecosystem.

In an ecosystem where most blockchains send the lion’s share of transaction fees to validators, Sonic is making a bold and disruptive move — giving 90% of transaction fees directly back to developers. It’s a model that doesn’t just shift revenue — it shifts power.

Fee Monetization That Actually Pays the Builders

Sonic’s 90% fee return model fundamentally changes how developers monetize their work. Instead of fees going to network validators, the majority go to the smart contract developers — the people actually building the protocols and apps users interact with.

“It’s extra money in their pocket just by virtue of usage,” said Sonic’s DevRel Seg. “One developer even told me their app has completely covered all operational expenses since launch, just through fees.”

This direct monetization path isn’t just a bonus — it’s a sustainable incentive. It allows teams to scale, reinvest, and even reward their own communities without needing a token model, fundraising, or external subsidies.

In a space where developers often struggle to monetize early, Sonic offers a built-in, usage-based business model from day one.

Real-World Utility: Instant USDC Settlements and DeFi Speed

Sonic’s technical architecture backs up its monetization promise with blazing performance. With sub-second finality, transactions settle in real-time — and that opens up serious utility.

“Take the Binance example,” Seg explained. “You can deposit USDC from Sonic to Binance and immediately use it — in the same second.”

This kind of speed is a game-changer for both DeFi and centralized finance workflows. It enables high-frequency trading, seamless bridging, and faster capital rotation — all while still giving developers a cut of the fees.

Web3 Without the Web3 Headaches

Sonic isn’t just about monetization and speed — it’s about accessibility. With native account abstraction, users won’t need seed phrases, private key backups, or even gas tokens to get started. Developers can build apps with Web2-level UX in a Web3-native environment.

Combined with dynamic fees, developers can go one step further by customizing the gas experience per user, per action. Want to subsidize the first transaction to onboard new users? Set the gas to zero. Want to charge premium fees for power users on a high-value DEX? Raise them.

“You can create gasless, seedless onboarding for new users, or dynamic revenue models for advanced ones. It’s fully in your hands as a developer.”

These features, including fee monetization, account abstraction, and dynamic gas, create a toolkit that no other EVM chain currently offers. Developers can choose UX flows, revenue models, and cost structures that match their users and their business, not one-size-fits-all constraints.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

