Sonic Announces Token Airdrop For AVS Delegators On Solayer
In Brief
Layer 2 network on Solana, Sonic SVM announced a token airdrop allocation aimed at users of Solayer who delegate to Sonic’s Actively Validated Service (AVS). The initiative marks the first airdrop of its kind, distributing a portion of Sonic’s upcoming token supply to Solayer delegators and Adrastea participants in recognition of their early commitment and support.
“The airdrop confirmation signals our commitment to empowering those who have played a pivotal role in the growth of Sonic’s AVS,” said Chris Zhu, CEO of Sonic, in a written statement. “By rewarding Solayer delegators and Adrastea participants, we’re not only incentivizing broader participation but also ensuring that the users who have believed in Sonic’s vision from the start benefit directly from our growth,” he added.
Solayer is a decentralized cloud infrastructure built on Solana, designed to enhance restaking, staking, and scalability across the network. Its purpose is to strengthen the security of Solana and integrated SVM systems while delivering improved performance, higher transaction throughput, and expanded bandwidth capabilities.
Sonic plans to allocate a portion of its upcoming token airdrop to users who delegate their SOL or eligible Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) to Sonic’s AVS on the Solayer platform. A snapshot capturing eligible delegations will be taken before Sonic’s Token Generation Event (TGE), scheduled for Q1 2025. The initiative includes not only direct Solayer delegators but also users of protocols powered by Solayer, such as Adrastea. Adrastea is a restaking protocol that delegates Solana to Sonic’s AVS, further integrating the ecosystem.
Solayer Reinforces Its Role In Solana’s Growing Restaking Ecosystem
Sonic, currently the largest delegated AVS on the Solayer network, manages $80 million in SOL delegated by over 81,000 unique users. This rewards initiative aims to set a new benchmark for airdrop participation while emphasizing the pivotal role of community involvement in advancing Solana’s expanding restaking ecosystem.
With more than $360 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), Solayer has become a notable player in the development of Solana restaking. Users who delegate to Sonic AVS via Solayer can access liquidity through the Liquid Restaking Token, which can be utilized across various decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, such as Banx, Orca, Meteora, and future integrations. This partnership not only secures TVL for Sonic’s AVS but also provides restakers with increased flexibility due to the unlocked liquidity. Sonic’s decision to reward Solayer delegators further strengthens this collaboration. By directly distributing tokens to active participants, Sonic ensures that those supporting network security and liquidity receive meaningful rewards, offering them a stake in the platform’s ongoing growth and success.
This announcement comes amid fast growth in Solana’s liquid staking sector. With the market capitalization of LSTs surpassing $2 billion, community-driven initiatives like the Sonic airdrop are playing a key role in fostering adoption and energizing the restaking ecosystem. By integrating rewards seamlessly through Solayer and Adrastea’s user-friendly interface, Sonic is simplifying the process for delegators to track their contributions and maximize their benefits.
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
