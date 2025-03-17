Soneium Fixes Op-Node Bug Affecting Layer 1 Blob Base Fee Calculation, Urges Node Operators To Upgrade To Latest Release

In Brief Soneium has fixed a critical op-node bug affecting the Layer 1 blob base fee calculation and has urged Minato node operators to upgrade to the latest op-geth and op-node releases.

Ethereum Layer 2 network, Soneium, announced the resolution of a critical op-node bug affecting the Layer 1 blob base fee calculation, following the Soneium Minato Pectra Activation.

The announcement stated that all Soneium Minato node operators must upgrade their node setups by March 20th to maintain network compatibility. However, this upgrade will not immediately impact Soneium developers or end users.

In preparation for the upcoming Ethereum Pectra hardfork, which will integrate the Prague (execution layer) and Electra (consensus layer) upgrades, the OP stack will undergo a two-step upgrade process to ensure full utilization of the Pectra enhancements. As part of the Superchain, Soneium is set to implement these upgrades accordingly. The first step is aimed at ensuring that the OP stack chains remain compatible after the Pectra upgrade is activated on Ethereum Layer 1. The second step, scheduled for a later date, will fully enable OP stack chains to support the new features introduced by Pectra for Layer 2 networks.

Soneium Minato Node Operators Urged To Upgrade To Latest Op-geth And Op-node Releases

Soneium has announced that Soneium Minato node operators must upgrade to the latest op-geth and op-node releases before the Pectra activation date for Ethereum Sepolia. Additionally, a bug fix for op-node requires modifications to the rollup.json file to explicitly include the Soneium Minato EIP-1559 parameters.

The upgrade process varies depending on the type of node being operated. Operators running Soneium Minato full nodes (using op-geth with the gcmode=full flag) must first complete an intermediate upgrade step before proceeding to the latest releases. In contrast, operators running archive nodes (with op-geth and the gcmode=archive flag) can skip the intermediate upgrade step and upgrade directly to the latest versions.

Soneium emphasizes that all Soneium Minato nodes need to be updated to the latest releases, op-node v1.12.0 and op-geth v1.101503.0. Additionally, the rollup.json file must be updated to include specific lines, outlined in Soneium’s documentation.

