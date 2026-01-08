Solv Foundation Partners With BNB Chain To Unlock $30B In Institutional RWAs For Bitcoin Yield Markets

In Brief Solv Foundation is partnering with BNB Chain to launch the SolvBTC.RWA Vault, enabling institutions to use Bitcoin as collateral for regulated, onchain access to tokenized real-world assets and yield-generating products.

Solv Foundation, an onchain Bitcoin reserve, announced a collaboration with BNB Chain to broaden institutional access to a $30 billion market in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). As part of this partnership, Solv is introducing the SolvBTC.RWA Vault on BNB Chain, a yield-oriented, Bitcoin-backed vault designed to provide institutions with regulated and transparent access to tokenized treasuries, money-market funds, and investment-grade credit.

The SolvBTC.RWA Vault will incorporate USYC, with VanEck (VBILL), Agora, and CashPlus acting as the underlying issuers. The vault is structured to deliver risk-adjusted returns while ensuring full onchain transparency through Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve. This collaboration combines Solv’s institutional Bitcoin wrapper, SolvBTC, with BNB Chain’s decentralized finance ecosystem, enabling institutions to borrow, lend, and allocate capital into tokenized yield products within a single, integrated environment.

“Tokenised real-world assets represent the next $30 billion opportunity for institutional DeFi,” said Ryan Chow, Co-founder of Solv Foundation, in a written statement. “By bridging trusted issuers like VanEck’s VBILL, CashPlus, and an affiliate of Circle with the BNB Chain ecosystem, we’re building the infrastructure that allows Bitcoin and other assets that are designed to maintain a stable value to earn real-world yield transparently, onchain, and at scale,” he added.

SolvBTC.RWA Vault Leverages Bitcoin To Provide Regulated Onchain Yield For Institutional Investors

The SolvBTC.RWA Vault functions by converting deposited Bitcoin into collateral that can be leveraged to access regulated, onchain income streams. When BTC is wrapped into SolvBTC, institutions are able to borrow stablecoins such as USDC, USDT, USD1, or AUSD against it while maintaining a larger BTC collateral than the amount borrowed, ensuring the security of their positions. The vault manages these allocations and enhances returns by participating in BNB Chain’s wider yield markets, including platforms like Pendle Finance, ListaDAO, and Venus, with Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve providing ongoing verification of the underlying assets. This structure offers a transparent and compliant pathway for institutions to generate consistent real-world yield from BTC holdings, gaining regulated exposure to tokenized US Treasuries, cash instruments, and corporate credit.

The initiative expands on Solv’s presence across major ecosystems, including the SolvBTC.BNB Vault, Jupiter’s delta-neutral vault on Solana, and other institutional strategies built on BNB infrastructure. Partnering with issuers such as CashPlus, Apollo, Franklin Templeton, and Securitize, Solv aims to grow assets under management from over $2 billion today to $10 billion by 2026. The collaboration with BNB Chain reinforces this strategy by positioning Bitcoin as a central liquidity source for tokenized assets and laying the groundwork for the next generation of institutional onchain markets.

