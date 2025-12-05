Solv Foundation Integrates With Stellar To Unlock Yield For $200M In USDC

In Brief Solv Foundation is expanding its platform to Stellar, enabling institutions and users to generate yield on $200 million in USDC while linking cross-border payments to on-chain capital market opportunities.

Solv Foundation, a prominent Bitcoin finance protocol, has announced plans to extend its platform to the Stellar blockchain, a network designed for fast, scalable financial products and services. This expansion allows yield generation for the approximately $200 million in USDC circulating on Stellar, a figure that continues to increase, while also broadening the ways in which both users and institutions can utilize that capital across payment and settlement operations.

Solv Foundation functions as a layer that transforms stablecoins from simple transactional tools into yield-generating assets for institutional and retail participants. USDC, already among the most widely used assets on Stellar, provides on- and off-ramp access in over 170 countries and supports diverse payment applications, including remittances, payroll, and B2B or supplier transactions. The growing adoption of USDC has created demand for mechanisms to make idle balances productive. Solv addresses this demand through offerings such as its BTC+ vault, institutional lending services, and capital-efficient looping strategies. These solutions allow fintechs, small and medium-sized enterprises, remittance operators, and retail users to convert payment liquidity into yield, effectively transforming USDC from a settlement currency into an on-chain capital market asset.

“Payments bring adoption, but institutions and users now want yield,” said Ryan Chow, co-founder and CEO of Solv, in a written statement. “On Stellar, we’re empowering users and fintechs to unlock productive capital strategies on USDC. This marks the next phase of stablecoin utility, moving from cross-border transfers to capital-efficient DeFi,” he added.

Solv Expands Onto Stellar To Transform Cross-Border Payments Into Yield-Generating Opportunities

This expansion is facilitated by the Stellar network’s broad distribution infrastructure, which includes global partners such as Circle, PayPal, and MoneyGram, as well as regional wallets and fintech platforms including Airtm, OwlPay, ChipperCash, Meru, Yellow Card, Mercuryo, and AlfredPay. Through this network, Solv gains immediate connectivity to one of the largest stablecoin distribution channels worldwide.

“Our mission at the Stellar Development Foundation has always been to connect people to global financial infrastructure,” said Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer at the Stellar Development Foundation. “By partnering with Solv, we’re continuing to expand beyond payments to new on-chain capital markets. This creates opportunities for SMEs, remittance providers, and institutions to put USDC to work in powerful new ways,” he added.

Today, Stellar operates across some of the most active and rapidly expanding cross-border corridors connecting the United States with Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. As these payment flows expand, both retail users and businesses have growing opportunities to transform routine remittances into yield-generating activities, establishing a seamless link between cross-border payments and on-chain value accumulation mechanisms.

