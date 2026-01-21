Solayer Launches $35M Ecosystem Fund To Support High-Performance Applications On infiniSVM

In Brief Solayer has launched a $35 million ecosystem fund and accelerator program to support high-performance, revenue-generating applications on its infiniSVM network.

Layer 2 blockchain platform Solayer announced a $35 million strategic investment initiative aimed at supporting projects building directly on its high-performance infiniSVM network.

The initiative is designed to back applications that require high throughput, real-time execution, and robust onchain performance, with an emphasis on projects that demonstrate clear revenue models, strong fundamentals, and technically sound architectures.

The ecosystem fund plans to allocate capital to both early- and growth-stage teams developing applications optimized for onchain execution. These include products that demand low latency, fast transaction finality, and continuous processing capabilities.

While the fund remains open to a variety of use cases, it will prioritize four areas where performance enhances possibilities onchain: decentralized finance (DeFi), consumer-facing applications, payments, and AI-driven systems that process blockchain transactions in real time.

InfiniSVM has demonstrated the ability to handle over 330,000 transactions per second with approximately 400 milliseconds to finality, enabling financial applications that were previously limited by the constraints of legacy blockchain networks.

Jason Li, co-founder of Solayer, emphasized the initiative’s focus on sustainable business models.

“Our focus is simple: back strong technical founders who are solving real problems and building businesses with durable fundamentals,” he said in a company blog. “We’re prioritizing revenue-generating, high-performance applications over short-term narratives or hype-driven startups,” he added.

AI-Powered Trading, Onchain MetaDEX, And Tokenized Finance: Solayer’s Accelerator Shapes infiniSVM Ecosystem

The fund builds on Solayer Accel, an engineering-led accelerator program designed to incubate early-stage projects on infiniSVM. In its initial cohort, the accelerator onboarded three projects actively developing performance-sensitive financial applications on the network.

Buff.trade is an AI-powered trading platform where autonomous agents execute tokenized strategies, creating a direct feedback loop between execution quality and token value. DoxX is a hardware-accelerated MetaDEX with a dual-engine architecture, providing deterministic, institutional-grade trade execution fully onchain for advanced trading workflows. Spout Finance enables the tokenization of traditional financial assets such as US bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and equities into KYC-gated, fully backed onchain instruments, supporting compliant private lending and credit markets.

Through the ecosystem fund, Solayer plans to combine capital deployment with technical guidance, infrastructure access, and go-to-market support to accelerate adoption within the infiniSVM ecosystem.

By integrating funding, infrastructure, and ecosystem resources, Solayer is positioning infiniSVM as a foundational layer for developers focused on scalable, high-performance, and sustainable blockchain applications.

