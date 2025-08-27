Solayer Launches sBridge, Enabling Seamless Connectivity Between Solana, InfiniSVM, And Other SVM Chains

In Brief Solayer has launched sBridge, a high-speed canonical bridge that enables one-click bridging, swapping, and settlement from Solana to any SVM chain with sub-second finality and enhanced security.

Layer 2 blockchain platform Solayer introduced sBridge, the first canonical bridge with purpose-built Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) semantics tailored for high-frequency activity. The system enables users to bridge, swap, and settle from Solana to any SVM chain through a single unified action.

Unlike traditional bridges, which often involve multiple steps and extended waiting times that can leave transactions in limbo, sBridge finalizes processes within one second. This is made possible by its Cross-Chain Call Path, which integrates the destination action directly into the initial bridge call at the source chain.

The underlying architecture operates in a structured sequence. A user initiates a bridge action on the first chain, which triggers a program lock that generates a deterministic PDA as proof. Off-chain guardians then retrieve, verify, and apply threshold signatures to a canonical hash. The designated leader submits this data to the second chain, where Solana’s ed25519 precompile is employed to verify the process.

Developed in collaboration with Fuzzland, Solayer’s in-house security team, sBridge incorporates the Guardian Network, a hardware-backed multi-signature security layer that offers automatic failover and ensures exactly-once semantics. This approach mitigates risks of double-spends, replay attacks, or reliance on single points of failure.

One of the key distinctions of sBridge is its ability to generate Program Derived Address (PDA) proofs that permit tokens to be transferred permissionlessly across all SVM networks, avoiding the traditional practice of manual token whitelisting.

Performance metrics highlight sub-second median finality, transaction fees averaging 0.0006 SOL, and throughput of up to 1,000 transactions per second.

Users can currently begin exploring the functionality of sBridge on the InfiniSVM Devnet.

Solayer Unveils InfiniSVM, A High-Performance Blockchain Infrastructure Exceeding 1M TPS

Solayer operates as a restaking protocol on the Solana blockchain, designed to broaden the functional use of staked SOL tokens while improving the efficiency of decentralized applications within the Solana ecosystem. By increasing the utility of staked assets, the protocol also enhances scalability and overall performance through support for endogenous AVSs and by applying its SwQoS mechanism to optimize resource distribution across the network.

In a recent development, Solayer introduced InfiniSVM, a hardware-accelerated blockchain infrastructure created to sustain extremely high throughput. This system is engineered to process more than one million transactions per second with minimal latency, meeting the performance requirements of advanced decentralized applications (dApps).

