Solayer Introduces Visa-Backed Emerald Debit Card, Expanding Global Crypto Spending And On-Chain Rewards

In Brief Solayer has launched the Emerald Debit Card, now accessible to over 40,000 users across more than 100 countries, including the United States.

Layer 2 blockchain developed on the Solana network, Solayer announced that it has launched the Emerald Debit Card, which is currently accessible to over 40,000 users across more than 100 countries, including the United States.

The card operates on the Visa network and allows eligible users to make purchases directly with their cryptocurrency assets. Users who took part in the Community Sale or received an Airdrop are automatically included on the whitelist, making them eligible to apply for the card. These early participants, including those from the Genesis Drop, can claim their card directly through the Card section in the Solayer application. A broader release for the general public is planned for a later stage, giving more users the opportunity to obtain the card.

The Emerald Card V0 is available through a streamlined, all-in-one dashboard that gives users a comprehensive view of their activity and controls. From this interface, users can review their transaction history, top up their card balance, opt into Emerald Rewards campaigns, and manage card security by freezing or unfreezing it as needed.

The card also introduces Emerald Rewards, a unique on-chain rewards program designed to enhance real-world spending. With the launch of Solayer’s Season 2 points program, users now earn rewards automatically as they make everyday purchases.

Solayer has partnered with top-tier protocols to offer exclusive benefits specifically for Emerald Card holders. These benefits range from airdrops to limited-edition merchandise and more, creating a reward experience that directly connects user engagement with tangible and digital value.

What Is Solayer?

Solayer is developing a comprehensive financial infrastructure, aiming to create a vertically integrated ecosystem tailored for modern digital finance. This approach includes seamless connectivity between blockchain technology and real-world financial services.

At the core of its performance, Solayer leverages infiniSVM, a high-throughput engine capable of processing up to one million transactions per second, providing the scalability needed for mainstream adoption.

The ecosystem is anchored by its primary digital assets, sSOL and sUSD, which serve as foundational components for transactions and yield-generating opportunities. These assets are integrated into a broader suite of decentralised finance (DeFi) applications, offering users a connected, user-friendly experience.

Through the Emerald Card, users can directly spend their cryptocurrency holdings in everyday life, bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional financial systems.

Solayer also simplifies the complexity of on-chain financial operations. By depositing USDC, users benefit from an abstracted backend that automates multiple functions: seamless USDC-to-USD Visa settlement, fiat on/off-ramps, ATM withdrawals, the ability to earn a 4% yield via sUSD T-Bills, support for international payments with forex conversion, and compatibility with digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The goal is to offer a blockchain-native equivalent of a traditional savings and checking account—streamlined, accessible, and globally functional.

