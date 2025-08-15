Sogni AI Sponsors NTU International Student Hackathon And Allocates $25M In SOGNI To Support Upcoming Developer Grant Program

In Brief Sogni AI is sponsoring a global virtual student hackathon with Base and Virtuals Protocol, offering $4,500 in prizes and up to 25 million SOGNI in grants to support projects built with its SDK and advance decentralized AI development.

Decentralized creative-AI platform Sogni AI announced its sponsorship of an international student hackathon in collaboration with Base and Virtuals Protocol, organized by Blockchain@NTU, a student organization at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Scheduled from August 16th to 26th, the virtual event invites students from around the world to develop practical applications and solutions using the Base network, Virtuals Protocol, or the Sogni AI SDK.

The ten-day hackathon offers over $4,500 in prizes and aims to provide participants with hands-on experience at the intersection of decentralized AI and Web3 development. Registration for the event is open through Luma.

Participants can leverage the Sogni SDK, a high-performance toolkit designed for AI image generation and rapid parallel rendering, capable of supporting up to 512 simultaneous outputs via Sogni’s decentralized GPU network. The SDK accommodates a variety of applications, including generative bots, content management plugins, and full-stack creative suites. An example of its use is Sogni’s vibe-coded photobooth, which was entirely built with the SDK.

The hackathon will also incorporate tools from Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 incubated by Coinbase, and Virtuals Protocol, a network of AI agents. This combination provides participants with a comprehensive framework for creating secure, scalable, and composable on-chain applications.

Sogni Launches $25M Developer Grant Program To Support Open-Source AI Innovation

In line with its goal of supporting open-source AI development, Sogni plans to allocate up to 25 million SOGNI tokens as rendering credits through an upcoming developer grant program. The initiative is intended to reward innovative projects built with the Sogni SDK, especially those advancing decentralized AI infrastructure.

Prospective applicants are invited to submit a one-page concept to [email protected] for review. Selected projects will receive access to rendering resources, community guidance, and potential funding to help scale their solutions.

“Sogni is committed to creating an open, barrier-free ecosystem for AI development,” said Mauvis Ledford, CTO of Sogni AI, in a written statement. “We believe in equipping builders everywhere with the tools and infrastructure to easily bring their creative visions to life, a win not just for Sogni, but for all creators,” he added.

The program is open to students worldwide, who may participate individually or in teams of up to five members. Although the hackathon is virtual and self-paced, participants will have access to support channels and community resources throughout the event.



