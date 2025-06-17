SocialFi Is Not a Platform. It’s a New Asset Class for Culture

It may feel like a game, wrapped in terms like “engagement” and “mindshare” but SocialFi is no fleeting meta play – it’s a rising web3 vertical that’s going to change everything, according to Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs. That’s a bold claim, it’s true. So let’s unpack it and establish why SocialFi will dominate and why its detractors are fading the next big thing.

Finance Goes Social

The web3 industry is accustomed to placing things onchain and giving them a “Fi” suffix to denote there’s some kind of financial component attached. In that respect, SocialFi is merely the latest in a long line of verticals to be given the Fi treatment (see also: AIFi; DeFi). Indeed, SocialFi’s so new that it’s not even had a chance to contract further to become SoFi – but that’s surely a matter of time.



In the here and now, it’s SocialFi, it combines social media with decentralized finance, and it’s going to change the way we do everything: game, trade, interact, share, create. The grand goal behind the SocialFi movement is to empower users – content creators; influencers; regular Joes – by giving them control over their data, freedom of expression, and the ability to monetize their social interactions and content directly.

It all sounds very laudable, but it’s a concept that instantly raises some questions. If SocialFi is such a compelling proposition, why have there been few successful dapps within this genre to date? Do users care enough about their data to move to decentralized applications? And don’t the difficulties of building network effects mean (centralized) social media will always hold sway?

Addressing these points calls for looking at the nascent industry through an investor lens. Because make no mistake, SocialFi is attracting serious capital right now and VCs tend to know a rising onchain sector when they see one. They’re in this industry for the culture but they’re also in it to make money and many of them are convinced that SocialFi holds the promise of both – for all participants, from investors to users.

SocialFi Comes of Age

Web3 natives know the problems with social media: tech giants capture all the value and control the content we see through opaque algos. Ordinary users earn little to nothing for their content and risk having their data resold to the highest bidder. Web3, as we also know, can fix all these things. But it naturally takes more than the promise of data ownership and monetization to turn SocialFi into a thriving reality: it also needs to be fun and user-friendly and community-focused and all the other things that transform a social platform into a social network.

Social media giants have effectively monopolized the content we create and consume for the last two decades. But chipping away at their dominance doesn’t call for rebuilding TikTok or X on blockchain rails – indeed, multiple attempts have been made in the past and failed. Instead, SocialFi’s strength lies in its ability to unlock new products and features that change the way we interact and absorb information.

The SocialFi ecosystem that’s now taking shape looks and feels nothing like its web2 predecessors. Take Loud for example. It aims to create perpetual incentives for social engagement by rewarding people for talking about tokens they like. Swap fees are distributed to the top contributors of Loud’s mindshare, creating a sustainable cycle of engagement and reward. This is Pump.fun on steroids and it’s a bold experiment that encapsulates the outcomes that SocialFi is capable of engineering.

Nudge Theory Meets Game Theory

SocialFi is about creating positive feedback loops that benefit all participants. It’s an attempt to demonstrate that social worth is about more than merely chasing followers. And that there’s more than one way to measure – and reward – engagement. Significantly, SocialFi isn’t about competing directly with existing social media platforms; more often it’s designed to complement it, as is the case with Loud, which integrates with X and distributes SOL trading fees based on tweets.

As a result, many of the SocialFi projects attracting investor attention right now aren’t applications – they’re protocols. Incentive engines. Identification layers. And the winning protocols won’t just be supporters of creators, but will also shape how people choose to behave online. The most successful projects will combine nudge theory with game theory: incentivizing subtle behavioral changes and social actions that can generate those hallowed network effects.

Life Is a Leaderboard

Everything is a game within a game. The number of daily steps you take; the products you buy; the social media posts you like. SocialFi just takes this gamification and adds a leaderboard. Now it’s not just attention that can be monetized: it’s memes; jokes; tweets; shills; original art; insightful commentary. It’s the financialization of culture: the foundations of a future in which everything has value and that value flows seamlessly to its creators.

You might not like everything you encounter in SocialFi, but you’re destined to be fascinated by it. It’s human emotions transformed into tokens; ideas made into micropayments. In a world where every tweet is a trade, every leaderboard is a market, and every hype cycle is a liquidity event it pays to be early and to be right. And those who are early to SocialFi stand to be the greatest winners of all by seeing their conviction validated.

We’re entering an age in which culture is collateral. Where memetic assets aren’t just social capital but function as onchain market inputs. Where the mercenary creator class runs amok and everything becomes a PvP event. If you don’t like it, you don’t have to play. But if you do elect to enter the game, the upside is uncapped.

Expect to see the rise of high-reputation, platform-agnostic creators monetizing their pseudonyms. DeFi farmers and memecoin traders competing for social clout and leaderboard rewards. Yield being measured not just in APY but in social capital. And new onchain metrics such as Reputation Volatility emerge.

For those studying early signals, the rise of SocialFi suggests a shift in how value is being created and distributed onchain. Rather than chasing platforms or viral moments, the more durable opportunity may lie in protocols that coordinate cultural behavior and surface social signals as financial inputs. These systems are not just media tools—they are infrastructure for how identity, influence, and attention flow through web3. As this landscape evolves, new forms of engagement will likely require new economic primitives to support them.

