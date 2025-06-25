SlowMist, DeFiHackLabs, And Scam Sniffer Announce Unphishable Phishing Simulation Platform Launching On July 1

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Unphishable, a free browser-based phishing simulation platform developed by SlowMist, DeFiHackLabs, and Scam Sniffer, will launch on July 1 to provide interactive Web3 security training through realistic scam scenarios and a five-day challenge promoting phishing awareness.

Phishing simulation platform developed by professionals from the blockchain security firm SlowMist, the cybersecurity community DeFiHackLabs, and the Web3 anti-scam solution Scam Sniffer has announced its official launch date, scheduled for July 1st.

The platform is intended to function as a Web3 phishing drill environment designed to assist users in learning and enhancing their ability to detect and prevent phishing attacks. It simulates a range of frequently encountered phishing tactics, including social engineering strategies, deceptive websites, and malicious smart contracts.

It is being positioned as a public resource, offered at no cost, with the objective of minimizing phishing risks, contributing to the overall security of the Web3 ecosystem, and expanding access to security education and awareness tools.

Unphishable is browser-based and provides interactive training through simulations of real-world Web3 phishing attempts. Participants engage with gamified scenarios organized by levels of difficulty—beginner, intermediate, and advanced—where they learn to identify and avoid scams within a secure and educational setting.

The platform includes over 30 distinct phishing scenarios, such as seed phrase scams, approval traps, fraudulent airdrops, clipboard hijacking, and punycode attacks. It also offers multilingual support in English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. No installation or setup is required, as the training runs entirely in-browser.

It has been developed in response to the high number of users falling victim to phishing and the lack of widely accessible, hands-on training solutions. Once assets are compromised, recovery is often not possible, highlighting the urgency of preventive measures. The platform aims to address this issue by providing realistic phishing simulations to prepare users before they are targeted. Its stated mission is to equip the Web3 community with practical, user-friendly tools for phishing awareness and education. The initiative is backed by the Ethereal Foundation ESP, Geodework, and GoPlus Security.

Unphishable Platform Launching July 1st — Test Your Web3 Phishing Defense!



📅 July 1st – 5th (🔥First Event)

💰 Complete all challenges and win 10 USDT

🎇 Top 30 players who clear all levels will be rewarded

🛡️ Train with real phishing scenarios#Web3Sec #Unphishable pic.twitter.com/bAONfyqSM1 — SunSec (@1nf0s3cpt) June 25, 2025

Unphishable Launches Five-Day Interactive Challenge To Promote Web3 Phishing Awareness And Skill Development

As part of its launch, Unphishable will conduct a five-day challenge designed for early participants. During this event, the top 30 individuals who successfully complete all levels of the simulation will each be awarded 10 USDT. The challenge presents an opportunity for users to assess their existing skills in phishing detection or to develop foundational knowledge in a controlled, educational environment.

The platform is developed by experts affiliated with several established cybersecurity-focused entities. Contributors include SunSec, Rory representing DeFiHackLabs, Fun from Scam Sniffer, and Cos (余弦), Thinking, and Hik3 from SlowMist.

SlowMist is an internationally recognized firm specializing in blockchain security, with more than ten years of experience in network protection. Its services encompass security audits for digital asset exchanges, wallets, blockchain networks, and smart contracts, in addition to red teaming, incident response, threat intelligence, and tools for tracking money laundering activity.

DeFiHackLabs operates as a Web3 security community with a focus on enhancing the resilience of decentralized systems through white-hat collaboration. With a membership exceeding 4,000 individuals, including nearly 300 ethical hackers, the group supports cybersecurity advancement through training programs, educational initiatives, and public engagement in events.

Scam Sniffer functions as a real-time Web3 anti-scam solution. Its approach to phishing and fraud prevention involves both on-chain and off-chain threat monitoring, supported by browser extension technology that alerts users to phishing domains, malicious smart contract approvals, wallet drainers, and harmful links distributed through messaging platforms such as Telegram and X.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson