News Report Technology
June 11, 2025

Sixth Digital Collectibles By Cristiano Ronaldo And Binance Will Take Fans To Meet CR7

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: June 11, 2025 at 7:48 am Updated: June 11, 2025 at 7:48 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: June 11, 2025 at 7:48 am

In Brief

Binance and Cristiano Ronaldo have launched the “Forever To The Moon” digital collectible series, blending Web3 with sports culture and offering fans exclusive rewards, including in-person experiences, event tickets, and signed memorabilia.

Sixth Digital Collectibles By Cristiano Ronaldo And Binance Will Take Fans To Meet CR7

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance introduced a new series of digital collectibles titled “Forever To The Moon,” aimed at highlighting the intersection of Web3 technologies and global sports culture. 

Developed in collaboration with professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the collection continues an ongoing partnership that reflects attributes commonly associated with competitive athletics, such as speed, accuracy, and determination. 

As part of the initiative, seven holders of the collectibles will be selected for in-person access to a “7 Minutes with CR7” experience. Additional distribution includes 770 tickets to Binance Blockchain Week, 77 jerseys, and 17 footballs signed by Ronaldo, offered to a broader group of participants.

“It’s always a pleasure to share special moments with my fans, and that’s what happens with my partnership with Binance, where we bridge the digital space of Web3 and unforgettable physical experiences in a powerful and engaging way,” said Cristiano Ronaldo in a written statement. “This new collection further brings real-world benefits to the fingertips of my fans while rewarding those who have been on this amazing, innovative journey with us. It is an honor and a privilege to be part of that,” he added.

Binance Opens Registration For Limited CR7 Digital Collectibles With Exclusive Rewards And Mystery Boxes

Individuals who register for a Binance account and complete identity verification between June 11th and June 27th, may be eligible to claim a limited supply of 7,777 free digital collectibles, available while supplies last. Participants who hold any of the CR7 collectibles from Drops 1 through 5 will receive five mystery boxes each. Additionally, those who possess at least one CR7 collectible from any series can access mystery boxes by engaging in designated activities within the official closed Telegram group for holders. Full eligibility criteria and participation details are outlined on the “Forever Zone” platform.

“Football fans are passionate and very engaged with their idols worldwide, and collaborations like the one we have with Cristiano Ronaldo demonstrate our long-term commitment to embedding Web3 technology and experiences into sports culture,” said Sarah Dale, Binance’s Global Head of Partnerships, in a written statement. “With Web3 adoption rising, we are proud to lead on technology that more than 270 million of our users trust to power the next frontier of fan engagement—one that is universal, adaptable to any sport, and accessible from anywhere in the world,” she added.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

