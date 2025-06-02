Binance Traders League Returns With $6M Prize Pool, Introducing Regional Competitions And Trader’s Passport

In Brief Binance’s global flagship trading event introduces Trader’s Passport for users to track their performance across competitions and new Regional Categories to promote friendly competition.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the launch of Season 2 of its flagship trading competition, the Binance Traders League, featuring a prize pool of up to $6 million. The event invites participants from across the globe to compete in various trading activities for cryptocurrency-based rewards. Pre-registration is open from June 2 to June 8, with the main trading period scheduled from June 9 to July 6.

The competition includes updated solo and team formats for both spot and futures trading, an improved user interface with shareable widgets, a performance-tracking feature called the trader’s “Passport,” and the introduction of a new regional competition category.

“We are introducing a number of new features in Traders League Season 2, such as regional teams to promote camaraderie and a Trader’s Passport for users to track their personal achievements across competitions,” said Rachel Conlan, CMO at Binance, in a written statement. “The variety of competition categories and tasks ensures there will always be a category and activity for every user, regardless of their experience levels. Binance Traders League provides a platform for traders from around the world to exchange their knowledge and is a rewarding way to connect,” she added.

One of the notable updates in the upcoming Traders League season involves participants being automatically assigned to a regional team based on the location provided in their KYC details. This enables users to compete for rewards within their designated region while also being enrolled in that region’s individual competition categories. The competition regions include Asia, CIS & Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa.

Overview Of Traders League Competitions And Prize Pools

The Spot Traders League will feature a total prize pool of up to $1.8 million and includes both a Solo ROI Competition and a Team PnL Competition. Participation is open to all verified users holding regular or VIP 1–6 status, excluding liquidity providers. All trading pairs are eligible for this event, with the exception of those designated as zero-fee trading pairs.

The Futures Traders League offers a larger prize pool of up to $3 million and also includes Solo ROI and Team PnL competitions. Additional rewards are available for new users of Binance Futures. Eligibility is extended to all verified regular and VIP 1–6 users, excluding market makers. Qualifying trades must involve any USDⓈ-M or COIN-M contracts on Binance Futures.

Beyond the main competitions, Side Tasks and additional activities offer a combined prize pool of $1.2 million. This includes $1 million allocated to Side Tasks, $100,000 for the Regional ROI Competition, $50,000 for the Affiliates Booster, and $50,000 for the Trading Live Showdown, an event where futures-focused content creators can livestream their strategies on Binance Square to expand their reach and compete for prizes.

