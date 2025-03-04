SingularityNET And Privado ID Partner To Launch Decentralized AI Agent Trust Registry

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief SingularityNET has partnered with Privado ID to advance new trust frameworks, enabling users and AI agents to interact securely, and transparently.

Founding member of the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, SingularityNET announced a strategic technical partnership with Privado ID to integrate trust into the decentralized AI Agent ecosystem.

In order to achieve this goal, SingularityNET, ASI, and Privado ID will collaborate to launch the first decentralized AI Agent Trust Registry and the issuance of AI Agent Decentralized Identifiers (DID). By combining Privado ID’s decentralized identity technology with SingularityNET’s AI capabilities and the forthcoming ASI Innovation Stack, the partners aim to develop verifiable on-chain credentials for AI agents to enhance trust and safety. These credentials will encompass a wide range of important attestations, enabling both users and AI agents to verify aspects such as an AI agent’s model, creator, audits, and more. This collaboration is set to advance new trust frameworks, allowing users and AI agents to interact securely, transparently, and with confidence.

“Our future won’t be defined solely by how AI communicates with humans, but by how AI systems interact seamlessly among themselves,” said Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO of ASI and SingularityNET, in a written statement. “By integrating Privado ID’s decentralized, privacy-first credentials into ASI:Create, we’re not just ensuring trust; we’re paving the way for a robust, autonomous network of AI agents,” he added.

How AI Agent Trust Registry Paves The Way For Decentralized AI

The AI Agent Trust Registry represents a major step forward in decentralized AI, allowing developers to deploy AI agents with verified identities and attributes. By utilizing decentralized identifiers (DIDs) from Privado ID and verifiable credentials, this registry will explore the creation of a transparent communication layer that can be integrated into ASI:Create and the broader ASI Innovation Stack. This will enable users to verify an AI agent’s authenticity, safety, and fairness, contributing to a secure and interoperable AI network.

The rollout of the AI Agent Trust Registry and testing of Privado ID’s identity infrastructure will occur in stages: starting with a pilot integrating Privado ID credentials with the AIRIS AI Agent, followed by the development of a scalable registry that validates complex attributes such as authenticity and safety, and eventually exploring concepts of self-governance for AI agents. This phased approach is designed to establish a solid foundation for long-term integration into the ASI roadmap. The initiative is already underway, and SingularityNET, ASI, and Privado ID teams will provide updates as key milestones are achieved.

As a key component of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance—comprising SingularityNET, Fetch.ai, Ocean Protocol, and CUDOS—this partnership aims to advance ASI’s goal of accelerating decentralized Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and ASI. As the initiative evolves, SingularityNET and Privado ID hope to redefine digital trust, creating a resilient and interoperable AI network where both human and machine intelligences can thrive.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson