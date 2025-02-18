SingularityNET And Mind Network Partner To Launch ASI Hub For Secure AI Services

In Brief SingularityNET has partnered with Mind Network to launch the ASI Hub, designed to enhance AI security and deliver verifiable randomness.

Decentralized AI network, SingularityNET announced a partnership with Mind Network, a Web3 infrastructure provider, to launch the ASI Hub. This decentralized solution aims to improve AI security and provide verifiable randomness. Utilizing Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), the ASI Hub tackles key challenges in decentralized AI, such as ensuring secure agent identification and providing tamper-proof randomness.

“Fully Homomorphic Encryption has the potential to serve as a core component of decentralized AI, guiding us toward a reality where privacy and innovation evolve hand in hand,” said Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO of ASI and CEO of SingularityNET, in a written statement. “By partnering with Mind Network and rolling out the ASI Hub, we’re taking another important step to explore how FHE can be woven into AI ecosystems to support synthetic intelligence to be free, secure, and mathematically brilliant,” he added.

The ASI Hub represents an advancement in decentralized AI, utilizing Mind Network’s FHE technology to create cryptographically secure trust for AI services while preserving privacy. This approach allows AI entities to establish verifiable trust without compromising sensitive information. Additionally, the ASI Hub introduces on-chain verifiable randomness, an essential element for AI training and algorithmic decision-making. By removing the risk of external manipulation, this solution ensures fairness and transparency in decentralized AI systems.

A key initiative of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), which includes SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, Ocean Protocol, and Cudos, the ASI Hub is a further step in exploring the integration of FHE-based authentication with cryptographically secured randomness. This dual strategy strengthens AI services against impersonation and ensures that decision-making remains tamper-resistant. It also facilitates privacy-first, verifiable trust, which is crucial in decentralized AI networks.

As part of its ongoing development, Mind Network has launched Pre-TGE Wave, a series of initiatives aimed at engaging AI-focused communities ahead of its upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE). This includes the introduction of AI Agent asset support, allowing Fetch.AI (FET) token holders to participate in the ASI Hub and earn claimable vFHE incentives. FET tokens will be accessible on both Ethereum and BNB Chain. The listing of the FET token on the Mind Network platform will begin on February 18th, 15:00 PM UTC, while the ASI Hub will become available on February 20th, 09:00 AM UTC. Participants can easily join by holding Ethereum or BNB Chain FET tokens, connecting their wallets via the Mind Network decentralized application (dApp), and redeeming their vFHE rewards.

By incorporating AI solutions with FHE-powered randomness, the ASI Hub establishes a trustless, privacy-first infrastructure for decentralized AI ecosystems. The collaboration between SingularityNET and Mind Network aims to address traditional challenges related to randomness while also advancing the adoption of secure AI solutions.

