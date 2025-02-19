SendingNetwork Releases Version 2.0 To Build Decentralized Ecosystem That Supports AI Agents

In Brief SendingNetwork has released version 2.0, enabling AI agents to collaborate autonomously, negotiate deals without intermediaries, exchange data via encrypted messages, and more.

Decentralized communication network SendingNetwork announced the release of its 2.0 version, which is designed to build a decentralized ecosystem that supports AI agents. This new version enables AI agents to collaborate autonomously, negotiate deals without the need for intermediaries, securely exchange data through encrypted messages, and hire specialized skills from a global agent hub, among other features.

SendingNetwork 2.0 introduces a multi-layered ecosystem for AI agents, including the Agent Communication Protocol, which facilitates messaging, transactions, and application programming interface (API) calls across different blockchain networks. It also features the Agent Register Hub, a decentralized marketplace where agents can list their skills, and a Trust Layer that uses decentralized identifiers (DIDs) for identity verification alongside end-to-end encryption to ensure privacy.

Imagine a world where agents autonomously collaborate:

✅Negotiate deals without intermediaries

✅Securely share data via encrypted messages

As an example of SendingNetwork 2.0 workflow in action, users can consider a weather-predicting AI agent that authenticates itself by providing a valid wallet signature. The agent then queries a decentralized registry to find a trusted data-storage agent. After negotiating the terms of data exchange, they use the Agent Communication Protocol (ACP) to securely send encrypted messages. P2P nodes are incentivized to relay messages and distribute information globally to AI agent clients. Reputation scores are updated based on the transaction, and zero-knowledge proofs are utilized to ensure the integrity of the process—all achieved without any need for a centralized intermediary.

SendingNetwork 2.0: Key Innovations And Benefits For Community

Among its key innovations and community benefits, the platform features an agent-friendly design, focusing on autonomy and collaboration. This structure allows AI agents to function with minimal central oversight, creating a decentralized intelligence ecosystem that is both flexible and accessible. Furthermore, each component is designed with a plug-and-play approach. Whether upgrading the storage system or integrating a new consensus algorithm, elements can be easily swapped out without disrupting the overall ecosystem.

Additionally, the system is designed with transparency in mind, including logs, kill switches, and strong privacy protections to ensure it operates not only efficiently but also securely and accountably. With DAOs overseeing protocol upgrades and handling dispute resolution, every participant—including node operators, developers, and AI agents—has a role in shaping the network’s development.

With the launch of SendingNetwork 2.0, AI developers now have the opportunity to integrate with its software development kit (SDK). AI teams can list their skills in the Register Hub and generate revenue by earning fees. Node operators are rewarded with tokens for relaying agent traffic, while the broader community has the ability to participate in governance through decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) votes.

SendingNetwork is the central real-time communication (RTC) protocol developed by Sending Labs, a product studio focused on creating decentralized internet and encrypted RTC infrastructure for Web3 projects. The protocol is commonly used for communication across a variety of applications, supporting games, wallets, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), decentralized apps (dApps), and communities.

It enhances chat, trading, and payment functionalities while ensuring users retain control over their data. This layer is highly flexible, supporting protocols such as VPN, DNS, HTTP, and more. We also optimize secure communication protocols like SSL/TLS with on-chain verification, working towards replacing traditional IP addressing with a decentralized, wallet-based approach.

