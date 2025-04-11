Scroll Approves Euclid Upgrade Proposal, Set To Become First Stage 1 ZK-Rollup Within Two Weeks

In Brief Scroll’s Euclid upgrade proposal has passed the vote and will be implemented over the next two weeks, resulting in lower transaction costs, increased processing capacity, enhanced security features, and improved alignment with Ethereum standards.

Co-founder of Ethereum Layer 2 network Scroll, Haichen Shen, announced that the Euclid upgrade proposal has passed vote and will be rolled out over the next two weeks, aligning with the April 2025 governance cycle.

The upgrade includes several key changes aimed at enhancing the Scroll ecosystem’s overall performance and developer experience. These changes involve transitioning to the OpenVM Prover, adopting Merkle Patricia Trie (MPT) for state commitments, refining the rollup process, and integrating compatibility with Ethereum Improvement Proposal 7702 and RIP-7212. Additionally, the protocol will move toward Stage-1 readiness, which marks a milestone in technical maturity and stability.

These improvements are anticipated to lead to lower transaction costs, increased processing capacity, enhanced security features, improved alignment with Ethereum standards, and broader functionality for both developers and users operating on the Scroll network.

Euclid Upgrade To Introduce OpenVM Prover, MPT State Commitment, And Other Features

Scroll has detailed the technical upgrades included in its Euclid release. One of the most important changes involves the migration to the OpenVM Prover. Previously, Scroll relied on halo2 zkEVM circuits for zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) generation. However, as zero-knowledge (ZK) technology has fast matured, general-purpose RISC-V ZK virtual machines have become more viable. With the Euclid upgrade, Scroll is moving away from halo2 to adopt a new prover built on OpenVM. This transition is expected to simplify the architecture, making the prover code more accessible for review and auditing. It also improves modularity across system components and reduces latency and proving costs. Additionally, OpenVM enables the network to support more complex transactions by removing the need for a circuit capacity checker, which had previously limited sequencer throughput.

Another major change is the replacement of Scroll’s current state commitment structure, zktrie, with Ethereum’s native Merkle-Patricia Trie (MPT). This switch is made feasible by the OpenVM Prover’s capabilities and offers more seamless compatibility with existing Ethereum applications that rely on Layer 2 state proofs. The adoption of MPT is also expected to improve sequencer efficiency and overall system interoperability.

The rollup process itself is being optimized through several backend improvements that collectively reduce the overhead associated with data availability. These optimizations include integrating blob verification directly into ZK circuits, consolidating message queue commitments, relocating block header data to more efficient blob storage, and allowing multiple blobs to be committed in a single transaction. These enhancements are projected to cut the cost of batch commitments by as much as 90%. Additionally, Scroll will phase out the existing Clique Proof-of-Authority consensus and transition to using a new SystemConfig contract on Ethereum Layer 1 to manage authorized block signers.

Support for advanced smart account features is also being introduced with the adoption of Ethereum’s EIP-7702 and RIP-7212. These upgrades coincide with Ethereum’s upcoming Pectra update and ensure compatibility with the broader ecosystem. They allow users to integrate smart contract logic into their accounts, utilize passkeys for authentication, and benefit from user experience improvements tied to these newer standards.

Finally, Euclid brings Scroll closer to meeting the Stage-1 security criteria defined by L2BEAT. Two critical safety mechanisms are being introduced: enforced transaction inclusion and permissionless batch submission. The first allows users to submit transactions directly from Ethereum, ensuring that they are included even if the sequencer is unresponsive. The second provides a fallback by enabling anyone to submit and finalize batches if the sequencer fails to do so. These protections are intended to safeguard network reliability and user autonomy by reducing the risk of censorship and ensuring continued liveness.

Scroll is designed as a Layer 2 solution for Ethereum that emphasizes both security and scalability. Building on Ethereum’s foundational infrastructure, it integrates ZKP technology to introduce a more efficient execution layer. The primary goal of this additional layer is to enhance the overall performance of the network by improving user accessibility and responsiveness, while also increasing the number of users and transactions the system can handle concurrently—surpassing what Ethereum’s base layer can support on its own.

