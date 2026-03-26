SBI Group And Sony Support Startale’s Vertical Integration Strategy With $63M Investment In Tokenized Securities, Stablecoins, And On-Chain Apps

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief SBI Group and Sony Innovation Fund’s combined $63 million Series A investment in Startale Group will support the company’s expansion of institutional blockchain finance, stablecoins, tokenized securities, and consumer-focused Web3 applications.

Financial services conglomerate SBI Group announced a $50 million investment in Startale Group, marking the second close of Startale’s Series A funding round. This follows an earlier $13 million investment led by Sony Innovation Fund in January 2026, bringing the total Series A funding to $63 million. The participation of these strategic partners highlights increasing interest in Startale’s vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure model, which spans Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, Japanese yen-backed stablecoins, tokenized securities, and consumer-facing applications.

The $50 million commitment from SBI Group builds upon an existing collaboration that has already resulted in projects such as Strium, a Layer 1 blockchain focused on tokenized securities and real-world asset trading, and JPYSC, described as the first trust bank-backed yen stablecoin, developed through a joint venture established in August 2025. The investment reflects continued confidence from SBI Group in Startale’s capacity to deliver scalable, institutional-grade financial products on-chain, with implications for the evolution of banking, securities, and financial services in a digital environment. The funding is expected to support solutions aimed at both SBI’s customer base of over 80 million users and the wider financial market.

“The close of our $63M Series A reflects the strong conviction our partners have in the vision we are building,” stated Sota Watanabe, founder and CEO of Startale Group, in a written statement. “Through the deep collaboration with SBI, we will accelerate the adoption of tokenised stocks, centered on Japanese equities and JPY stablecoin, this year,” he added.

“Startale Group possesses extensive expertise in the field of on-chain integration and offers capabilities that complement those of the SBI Group,” said Yoshitaka Kitao, Chairman and President of SBI Group, in a written statement. “By joining the SBI Group’s digital space ecosystem through this investment, I am confident that we can accelerate the on-chain transformation of society and demonstrate a strong competitive advantage by driving a vertical integration strategy in the digital finance sector,” he added.

Startale Advances Dual Strategy Across Institutional Blockchain Finance And Consumer-Focused Web3 Ecosystems

The completion of the Series A round positions Startale within two key industry trends: the growing institutional adoption of on-chain financial systems through its collaboration with SBI Group, and the convergence of entertainment and blockchain technologies through its relationship with Sony. With the latest funding, the company is advancing initiatives such as Strium, JPYSC, and USDSC, which are intended to form the settlement and exchange infrastructure for on-chain capital markets across Asia.

Additionally, Startale is developing its SuperApp, referred to as the Startale App, which is designed to facilitate consumer interaction within the Soneium ecosystem by providing integrated access to tokenized assets, stablecoins, and blockchain-based services. By operating across both institutional and consumer domains, the company is positioning itself to expand on-chain adoption across the region and potentially into global markets.

Following the completion of its $63 million Series A round, Startale is expected to further pursue its vertically integrated strategy by building a comprehensive ecosystem that combines blockchain infrastructure, financial systems, and consumer applications. The newly secured capital is intended to support the scaling of Strium for institutional use in tokenized securities and real-world asset trading, broaden the adoption of JPYSC and USDSC stablecoins with enhanced financial functionalities, and advance the development of the Startale App into a unified platform that integrates asset management, applications, payments, and social features while simplifying user interaction with blockchain technology.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

