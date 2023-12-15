Business Markets News Report
December 15, 2023

SafeMoon Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, Executives Arrested while SFM Value Drops by 42%

by
Published: December 15, 2023 at 5:48 am Updated: December 15, 2023 at 5:49 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 15, 2023 at 5:48 am

In Brief

SafeMoon has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy amid charges against its executives for serious financial crimes, by the SEC.

SafeMoon Declares Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Amid Executive Arrests

Cryptocurrency company SafeMoon has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The filing in the Utah Bankruptcy Court reveals the company’s debt, with liabilities between $100,000 and $500,000 and assets ranging from $10 million to $50 million.

Unlike other crypto firms that opted for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for restructuring, SafeMoon’s Chapter 7 filing indicates a liquidation of assets to repay creditors. This move suggests no plans for the company’s restructuring or relaunch.

SafeMoon’s troubles escalated following the arrest of its top executives last month by U.S. officials.

The charges included securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, primarily involving CEO John Karony, CTO Thomas Smith, and creator Kyle Nagy. While Karony and Smith have been arrested, Nagy remains at large.

SEC and DOJ Actions Against SafeMoon

In addition to criminal charges, SafeMoon faces a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleging fraud and securities law violations. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has accused the SafeMoon executive team of defrauding investors, with allegations of misappropriating over $200 million from the project for personal use.

Following these developments, SafeMoon’s token (SFM) experienced a drastic 42% plunge, reflecting investor reactions to the company’s legal and financial issues.

This development highlights the vulnerabilities and risks associated with the crypto industry, where legal and financial missteps by company executives can lead to severe repercussions, including bankruptcy and a substantial loss of investor trust and asset value.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 Leak Sparks Speculation, Sam Altman Says ‘Nah’

by Kumar Gandharv
December 15, 2023

Rypplzz Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding to Expand its Geospatial Technology Platform

by Victor Dey
December 14, 2023

Immutable’s zkEVM Blockchain Eliminates Gas Fees to Improve Web3 Player Experience

by Victor Dey
December 14, 2023

Top 5 AI Anchors Redefining News and Media Narratives in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

US Financial Regulator Flags Potential AI Risks for Financial System

by Alisa Davidson
December 15, 2023

OKX Set to Launch BRC-20 SATS Token Amid Interest in Bitcoin Assets

by Nik Asti
December 15, 2023

Brazil President Approves Legislation for Overseas Crypto Taxation

by Nik Asti
December 15, 2023

Intel Unveils Gaudi3 Chips for Generative AI Workloads, to Launch in 2024

by Kumar Gandharv
December 15, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
US Financial Regulator Flags Potential AI Risks for Financial System
News Report Technology
US Financial Regulator Flags Potential AI Risks for Financial System
by Alisa Davidson
December 15, 2023
OKX Set to Launch BRC-20 SATS Token Amid Interest in Bitcoin Assets
Markets News Report
OKX Set to Launch BRC-20 SATS Token Amid Interest in Bitcoin Assets
by Nik Asti
December 15, 2023
Brazil President Approves Legislation for Overseas Crypto Taxation
News Report
Brazil President Approves Legislation for Overseas Crypto Taxation
by Nik Asti
December 15, 2023
Intel Unveils Gaudi3 Chips for Generative AI Workloads, to Launch in 2024
News Report Technology
Intel Unveils Gaudi3 Chips for Generative AI Workloads, to Launch in 2024
by Kumar Gandharv
December 15, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.