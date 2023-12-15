SafeMoon Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, Executives Arrested while SFM Value Drops by 42%

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief SafeMoon has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy amid charges against its executives for serious financial crimes, by the SEC.

Cryptocurrency company SafeMoon has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The filing in the Utah Bankruptcy Court reveals the company’s debt, with liabilities between $100,000 and $500,000 and assets ranging from $10 million to $50 million.

Unlike other crypto firms that opted for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for restructuring, SafeMoon’s Chapter 7 filing indicates a liquidation of assets to repay creditors. This move suggests no plans for the company’s restructuring or relaunch.

SafeMoon’s troubles escalated following the arrest of its top executives last month by U.S. officials.

The charges included securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, primarily involving CEO John Karony, CTO Thomas Smith, and creator Kyle Nagy. While Karony and Smith have been arrested, Nagy remains at large.

SEC and DOJ Actions Against SafeMoon

In addition to criminal charges, SafeMoon faces a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleging fraud and securities law violations. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has accused the SafeMoon executive team of defrauding investors, with allegations of misappropriating over $200 million from the project for personal use.

Following these developments, SafeMoon’s token (SFM) experienced a drastic 42% plunge, reflecting investor reactions to the company’s legal and financial issues.

This development highlights the vulnerabilities and risks associated with the crypto industry, where legal and financial missteps by company executives can lead to severe repercussions, including bankruptcy and a substantial loss of investor trust and asset value.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti