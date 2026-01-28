RWA INC Forms Strategic Dubai Partnership To Strengthen UAE-Led RWA Tokenization

In Brief RWA INC has formed a strategic partnership with Emirati leadership and international investment experts to advance compliant, institutional-grade real-world asset tokenization in the UAE.

RWA INC, a company focused on real-world asset tokenization, has announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing compliant, institutional-grade tokenization in the United Arab Emirates. The initiative brings together senior Emirati leadership, international investment expertise, and sophisticated blockchain infrastructure to support the development of regulated digital asset solutions.

Central to the partnership is Sheikh Awad Mohammed bin Sheikh Mujrin, whose role as a strategic advisor and global connector aligns the project with the UAE’s long-term economic objectives. His involvement facilitates engagement with real estate developers, institutional investors, and international collaborators, positioning the platform at the intersection of government initiatives, private capital, and emerging financial infrastructure.

Sheikh Awad’s participation supports RWA INC’s goal of professionalizing and scaling real-world asset tokenization by linking traditional capital markets with blockchain-enabled financial systems, while maintaining a focus on governance, regulatory compliance, and sustainable growth.

Strengthening Leadership And Regulatory-Focused Platform To Advance Asset Tokenization In The UAE

The partnership is further strengthened by the leadership of Kevin Yunai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RWA INC, who oversees the company’s strategy across tokenization infrastructure, investor platforms, and blockchain-enabled capital formation. Under his direction, RWA INC has established itself as a comprehensive real-world asset platform, providing end-to-end services that include legal structuring, technological solutions, investor access, and post-issuance lifecycle management.

Adding to the leadership team is Farhan Qadir, Founder and CEO of Nexus Worldwide and former CEO of Color Star Technology, who has long served as a partner and advisor to Sheikh Awad Mohammed bin Sheikh Mujrin and various family offices. Qadir’s extensive experience in global investments, regulated entities, and large-scale project execution contributes operational expertise, while his background in cross-border technology ventures and licensed international partnerships supports the platform’s objective of delivering institutional-grade solutions that remain compliant across jurisdictions.

The collaboration signifies a deliberate move away from speculative tokenization approaches toward a structured, regulator-focused framework intended for real estate developers, institutional investors, and sovereign-aligned initiatives. The partnership is designed to facilitate engagement with key decision-makers and market participants within the UAE, ensure compliant onboarding of real-world assets with an emphasis on transparency and investor protection, and reinforce the UAE’s standing as a hub for regulated digital asset infrastructure and next-generation capital markets. By combining Emirati leadership, international investment execution, and blockchain-native infrastructure, RWA INC aims to build a platform focused on long-term relevance and sustainable impact in global finance.

