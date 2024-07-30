Router Protocol Announces Mainnet Launch For Router Chain

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Router Protocol launched Router Chain mainnet, marking a milestone in its efforts to create strong blockchain ecosystem.

Cross-chain interoperability protocol Router Protocol announced the launch of mainnet, marking an important milestone in its efforts to create a decentralized, secure, and interoperable blockchain ecosystem.

The mainnet’s key features include the ability for users to manage states and implement custom business logic directly on the bridging layer, as well as provide developers flexibility in their bridging and security models, as well as a smart contract platform. Furthermore, contracts on the Router blockchain can function as data aggregation modules for various cross-chain and multi-chain applications. Additionally, it supports gasless cross-chain transactions by allowing the execution of requests to be handled by a third-party service.

Additional features include fast and dependable cross-chain message transfers with low latency, along with a layered security approach, incorporating Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validation and Automated Security Monitoring (ASM) to safeguard high-value transactions.

Furthermore, the mainnet will allow for the immediate accumulation of staking rewards upon launch. These rewards will be enhanced by the StakeDrop annual percentage yield (APY) boost and additional incentives from the Router Ecosystem for long-term supporters.

At launch, certain parameters for the network are configured and can be adjusted through governance. The Router Protocol has a minimum inflation rate set at 4% and a maximum inflation rate of 7%. Additionally, the goal bonded ratio is established at 67%, meaning that two-thirds of the blockchain’s supply will be staked to ensure security.

For Cosmos Hub, the inflation parameters are set with a minimum of 7% and a maximum of 10%, currently at 10%, with a staking APY of 17%. Celestia has a minimum inflation rate of 4% and a maximum of 10%, with the current inflation also at 10% and a staking APY of 11%. Dymension features a minimum inflation of 2% and a maximum of 8%, with the current inflation at 4% and a staking APY of 6%. Injective’s minimum inflation is set at 4.88% and a maximum of 9.63%, with the current inflation at 9% and a staking APY exceeding 19%.

As part of the ecosystem’s staking and inflation management, around 333.33 million tokens from the total supply have been staked. The staking rewards earned from the unvested ecosystem supply will be burned on a monthly basis. These measures are intended to balance incentivizing network participation for increased community staking while preserving long-term token value. The projected inflation rate is expected to remain below 1.5%.

Router Chain Mainnet is now LIVE!



The wait is over! After years of relentless building, we are proud to announce the launch of Router Chain mainnet. Router Chain is a PoS L1 that allows stateful bridging–enabling truly omnichain dApps that can abstract chains from the users and… pic.twitter.com/snXIgL8r63 — Router Protocol (@routerprotocol) July 30, 2024

Router Chain: What Is It?

Router Chain aims to aggregate liquidity and enable cross-chain interactions using the Cross-Chain Intent Framework. This Layer 1 solution operates on a PoS consensus mechanism built on the Tendermint framework. Additionally, it employs the native Router token for purposes such as security, transaction fees, and governance.

With connectivity to over thirty ecosystems, the blockchain features an average block time of 3 seconds and has processed over a million transactions valued at more than a billion dollars during its beta-mainnet phase via its asset bridge, Nitro.

In addition to the Layer 1 blockchain, Router is recognized for its bridge protocol, which operates in a competitive space alongside other players such as Wormhole, LayerZero, Axelar, Across, and Synapse. In 2021, the project raised $4.1 million in a funding round supported by investors including Coinbase Ventures, Polygon, DeFi Capital, Wintermute, and others.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson