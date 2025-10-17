RockSolid: The Invisible Engine Behind DeFi Yield

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief RockSolid revolutionizes decentralized finance by enabling depositors to earn sustainable yields, benefiting partner protocols like Rocket Pool, and promoting security and simplicity.

RockSolid, co-founded by Steve Pack, is redefining how users and protocols access sustainable yield in decentralized finance. Launched just last week, the platform enables depositors to earn the best returns across DeFi with a single click, while partner protocols like Rocket Pool benefit from deeper liquidity and engagement. Built for both security and simplicity, RockSolid aims to become the unseen infrastructure powering the next wave of DeFi adoption.

The Breakthrough: Secure, Single-Click DeFi Vaults

Pack explains what makes RockSolid different:

“We’re a new liquid vault platform. Users deposit a token and instantly earn the best returns across DeFi. We launched with Rocket Pool, so ETH holders can go from earning 2.5% to significantly higher yields without doing anything—just deposit once and watch value accrue.”

Unlike traditional vaults that rely on opaque oracles or risky automation, RockSolid employs a multi-step NAV (Net Asset Value) approval process, involving both the company and professional strategy managers.

“This multi-layered validation protects users from oracle mispricing and the kind of errors that have cost other protocols millions,” Pack says. “Security and transparency are built into every layer of our valuation process.”

User experience is equally central. Rather than forcing users to navigate a maze of new platforms, RockSolid integrates directly into its partners’ interfaces:

“When you’re already on Rocket Pool’s site, you don’t have to go anywhere else. You just click a button and access enhanced DeFi rewards. It’s familiarity, trust, and convenience all in one flow.”

Designing Sustainable Yield: Beyond Short-Term Gains

While DeFi often chases the highest APYs, RockSolid’s approach balances opportunity with sustainability.

“Short-term yields aren’t bad if they’re based on solid fundamentals,” Pack notes. “If a new protocol is well-funded and paying for liquidity, that’s a valid opportunity. But if the yield is high because the team isn’t doxed or the reputation is questionable, we avoid it.”

Each vault strategy is managed by professionals in collaboration with partner protocols, ensuring that both risk appetite and sustainability are aligned.

“As we scale, we also consider scalability itself,” Pack explains. “Some strategies work beautifully at $10 million TVL but not at $100 million. We build with growth and longevity in mind.”

Partnering with Protocols: Becoming Invisible Infrastructure

RockSolid’s partnership model goes beyond collaboration—it’s about seamless integration.

“By embedding directly into partner front ends, we make DeFi yield accessible where users already are,” Pack says. “But long-term, yes—we see RockSolid becoming the invisible infrastructure behind many ecosystems.”

The company envisions a world where users don’t have to manage bridging, claiming, or monitoring liquidation levels. Instead, DeFi yield becomes a native, opt-in experience within any protocol.

“It should be as simple as ticking a box that says ‘opt into RockSolid Vaults’ and instantly earning yield on your assets,” Pack adds.

The Future: From User-Facing Product to Institutional Backbone

In its early stages, RockSolid’s retail-facing presence has been essential for building community trust and visibility. The Rocket Pool launch, Pack says, has proven how powerful engaged communities can be.

“The support from Rocket Pool’s community has been phenomenal. It’s shown us that retail users value security, simplicity, and integration.”

But the company’s long-term strategy extends far beyond retail.

“Institutions aren’t just coming—they’re here,” Pack emphasizes. “They bring significant capital and want secure, scalable ways to access DeFi. Our goal is to be that invisible layer that powers both institutional and retail yield—securely, sustainably, and at scale.”

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este