RISC Zero Launches Boundless Mainnet Beta With Deposits, Market-Race Pricing, And Authentic Proving Economics From Day One

In Brief RISC Zero has launched the Boundless protocol on mainnet, enabling scalable, cross-chain zero-knowledge proofs with permissionless prover participation and an open marketplace.

Zero-knowledge (ZK) verifiable general computing platform, RISC Zero announced that it has launched the Boundless protocol on mainnet—a universal solution designed to extend ZK capabilities to any blockchain. Instead of requiring each node to re-execute computations, Boundless introduces a dedicated network of nodes focused solely on generating ZK proofs that attest to the correctness of computations. These proofs are then verified across chains at a consistent, low cost. By separating computation from consensus, the protocol enables chains to maintain their native security while avoiding issues like gas limitations, redundant execution, and fragmented state management.

The Boundless Mainnet Beta is currently operating on Base, utilizing real deposits and live proofs with active reward mechanisms. This environment serves as a collaborative proving ground for developers and provers to experiment, test limits, and contribute to the mainnet’s evolution.

As part of the launch, Boundless has introduced fully permissionless proving, enabling anyone to deploy prover nodes capable of utilizing up to 100 GPUs. The marketplace for fulfilling proof requests is now open and does not require invite codes or impose restrictions on participation.

In addition, the team unveiled The Signal—an open-source ZK consensus client designed to convert Ethereum finality into a single, compact proof. With each finalized event on Ethereum’s beacon chain, Boundless generates and compresses that event into a lightweight ZK proof, which can be broadcast to any other chain. This allows for trustless verification of Ethereum’s state by other contracts and chains, eliminating the need for intermediaries like multi-signature wallets or oracles.

The mechanism enables Ethereum’s finalized state to become globally accessible, facilitating seamless interoperability across blockchains. This approach aims to support a new class of applications with internet-scale user experiences backed by blockchain-level security. The Signal is expected to generate practical demand for ZK proofs within Boundless, supporting the creation of a more integrated and scalable blockchain ecosystem.

How To Join Boundless: Requirements And Steps

In order to take part in the initiative, individuals can initiate a proof request on the Boundless marketplace by submitting 0.002 ETH. These requests are publicly visible and fulfilled by network provers, forming a sustainable process that supports ongoing proof generation for The Signal as Ethereum finality is verified. Participants are also invited to vote on which additional blockchains The Signal should support as the protocol scales.

Another avenue for involvement is operating a Boundless prover node. By connecting up to 100 GPUs to a single node, participants can begin producing proofs that contribute to maintaining The Signal’s functionality. Additional details regarding prover rewards are available for those interested.

While the Boundless Network operates in a permissionless environment with minimal barriers to entry, those participating in the proving campaign must have ETH and USDC available on Base, as well as RPC access or a self-hosted Base node.

