Ripple Integrates Wormhole To Enhance Multichain Interoperability Infrastructure

In Brief Ripple has expanded multichain functionality on the XRP Ledger by integrating cross-chain protocol Wormhole, enabling asset transfers, messaging, and smart contract interactions across over 35 blockchain networks.

Blockchain-focused digital payments company, Ripple announced that it has expanded multichain functionality for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) through the integration of Wormhole, a cross-chain interoperability protocol. This integration includes connectivity with both the XRPL mainnet and the XRPL EVM Sidechain. It is intended to support cross-chain messaging, asset transfers, and the issuance of tokens across multiple chains, with applications in decentralized finance (DeFi), institutional on-chain finance, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Wormhole provides interoperability across more than 35 blockchain networks and is currently utilized by over 200 applications. The protocol has facilitated over 1 billion cross-chain messages and enabled more than $60 billion in transaction volume since its launch in 2020. Its infrastructure is used by institutional entities such as BlackRock, Securitize, and Apollo. This development is part of a broader trend within the XRPL ecosystem to improve interoperability and expand optionality for developers and financial institutions.

The XRPL is designed to accommodate open financial infrastructure and enterprise-grade blockchain applications. Its modular architecture offers developers access to a variety of infrastructure providers. With integration support from interoperability solutions like Axelar and Wormhole, the XRPL allows applications to scale across networks while maintaining performance, efficiency, and regulatory alignment. Ripple’s involvement in advancing Wormhole integration supports XRPL’s strategic focus on maintaining a flexible and composable multichain environment.

Enhancing XRPL And XRPL EVM Sidechain With Cross-Chain Functionality

Wormhole is set to connect its cross-chain messaging infrastructure with both the XRPL mainnet and the XRPL EVM Sidechain, enabling functionality that supports asset transfers and contract interactions across a wide range of blockchain networks. This integration will allow developers to move XRPL-native assets—such as XRP, Issued Assets (IOUs), and Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs)—across more than 35 blockchain ecosystems currently supported by Wormhole. In addition, it introduces the ability to trigger smart contract interactions and data exchanges between chains using Wormhole’s messaging framework.

The initiative is expected to provide additional flexibility for developers and institutions aiming to deploy cross-chain applications. These applications may span a variety of use cases, including payment processing, DeFi, and tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). The integration aligns with the XRPL’s core design as a decentralized blockchain infrastructure tailored to on-chain financial operations. It enhances XRPL’s utility by building on its foundational capabilities, including native support for tokenization, high-throughput settlement, liquidity provisioning, and infrastructure designed with compliance considerations.

