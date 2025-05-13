Wormhole Becomes Interoperability Provider For VanEck’s First Tokenized Fund

In Brief Wormhole has been selected as the interoperability partner for VanEck Treasury Fund and will facilitate its multichain accessibility, enabling interactions across Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Solana.

Cross-chain interoperability platform Wormhole announced that it has been chosen as the official interoperability partner for the recently launched VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) through its exclusive collaboration with Securitize. Wormhole will facilitate VBILL’s multichain accessibility, enabling seamless interactions across the Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Solana blockchains, with the possibility of supporting additional blockchains in the future.

Dan Reecer, Co-Founder of the Wormhole Foundation, commented that VanEck’s entry into tokenized US Treasuries represents a turning point for institutional adoption of on-chain finance. He noted that with the global tokenization market growing daily and expected to reach $2 trillion by 2030, Wormhole is poised to become the foundational infrastructure for the internet of value, where real-world assets, crypto-native assets, capital markets, and government systems can interoperate freely and securely.

Wormhole Powers VBILL’s Multichain Access, Enhancing Asset Mobility And Liquidity

Built on Securitize’s comprehensive tokenization infrastructure, VBILL offers a fully collateralized, blockchain-based alternative to traditional money market funds, available to qualified investors. Wormhole’s platform will facilitate secure, near-instant transfers of VBILL tokens across supported blockchains, ensuring enhanced asset mobility, better liquidity, and efficient access to blockchain-based capital markets.

Designed to address a wide range of emerging use cases, VBILL supports atomic liquidity via Agora’s AUSD and is issued on-chain via USDC. With Wormhole enabling multichain access, VBILL is positioned as an essential tool for digital asset treasuries, market makers, and institutions seeking exposure to US Treasury-backed yields with real-time programmability.

As the official interoperability partner for Securitize, Wormhole contributes multichain capabilities to an expanding array of tokenized products. With over $3 billion in multichain tokenized assets under management (MTAUM), Wormhole stands as the most widely adopted interoperability platform for institutional tokenized assets.

Wormhole serves as the leading interoperability platform that bridges traditional finance with the internet economy. It has processed over 1 billion cross-chain messages and facilitated more than $59 billion in cross-chain volume. Trusted by institutions such as BlackRock, Securitize, and Apollo, as well as blockchain-based projects like MakerDAO, Lido, and Uniswap, Wormhole is recognized as the global leader in blockchain interoperability for institutional-grade products, including tokenized assets and stablecoins.

