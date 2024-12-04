Republic Unveils Sui Launchpad, Empowering Enterprises To Create Utility Tokens

Layer 1 blockchain protocol Sui Network announced that the blockchain investment platform Republic will develop the Sui Launchpad, a new version of its existing platform designed to help companies create utility tokens.

Republic Launchpad is a global investment platform that allows companies to bring tokens to market while ensuring compliance for Web3 communities, including retail, accredited, and institutional investors. The new Sui Launchpad will specifically support token sales on the Sui blockchain, making it available to developers and organizations looking to launch utility tokens. This marks Sui Network as the first non-Ethereum blockchain to be integrated with Republic’s Launchpad product. Sui Launchpad will facilitate token sales, investor access, and token distribution, all within an integrated ecosystem that emphasizes regulatory compliance and investor tools.

Republic is collaborating with DeLorean Labs, the Web3 division of DeLorean Motor Company, to launch this platform. DeLorean Labs will be the first token issuer on Sui Launchpad. This collaboration follows the successful sale of DeLorean’s Time Capsule non-fungible token (NFT) series, which offered 8,800 NFTs and provided holders with a chance to win various prizes, including a 2025 DeLorean EV.

💥Sui LaunchPad by @joinrepublic is coming soon to Sui, offering a new way to support innovative projects through compliant onchain fundraising!

This partnership with Republic combines the speed and scalability of the Sui blockchain with their expertise in private investing,… pic.twitter.com/3JFiOOIFmq — Sui (@SuiNetwork) December 3, 2024

Sui Network is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to optimize smart contract deployment and offer high transaction speeds. Its primary aim is to streamline and enhance the development of various applications within the Web3 ecosystem, addressing common challenges faced in the industry.

Recently, it has partnered with global fintech company and stablecoin issuer Circle to introduce native USDC on the Sui Mainnet. This integration allows developers and users to access USDC directly on the Sui blockchain without needing to use a bridge.

The addition of native USDC opens up new possibilities for exchanges, digital wallets, institutional traders, and developers, enabling a range of use cases such as creating dollar-backed financial products, building new DeFi applications, and providing a way to hold digital dollars without relying on traditional banking systems.

