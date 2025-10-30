Reimagining AI Memory And Blockchain Utility: Ash Mohammed Discusses Vanar At Hack Seasons Conference

At the beginning of October, the Hack Seasons Conference took place in Singapore, bringing together leading voices in Web3, blockchain, cryptocurrency space, AI, and DePIN to explore emerging trends and share expertise. Among the participants was Ash Mohammed, COO of Vanar Chain, an AI-native blockchain stack designed for PayFi and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). In a brief interview, Ash Mohammed discussed Vanar’s progress, the evolving industry landscape, and the company’s vision for the future.

When asked about the flow of investment in AI, Ash Mohammed highlighted the often-overlooked importance of infrastructure.

“The industry has seen billions of inflows into AI, mostly into user-facing tools, but the question is whether investors are underestimating the importance of infrastructure, memory permanence, and more,” he noted.

Ash Mohammed compared the AI landscape to Web2’s “arms race,” where companies pour resources into incremental advantages.

“We work with Google Cloud and we were asking them about the challenges, and many things are changing—so much is coming to the infrastructure across the board. But as always in Web3, we have different angles and different opportunities. What we could do with infrastructure in Web3 changes the paradigm for AI.”

He stressed that key challenges revolve around data provenance, reasoning, and ownership.

“Ultimately, how the depictions are made, what data drives them, who controls that data, and where it comes from—these are the challenges we are tackling with Vanar as an infrastructure: reasoning, data, context, data permanence, and data ownership that drives AI, even the monetization of AI. These areas of infrastructure are critical in Web3.”

Introducing MyNeutron: AI Memory Reimagined

Vanar is unveiling MyNeutron this season, a product designed to address AI memory challenges, often referred to as “AI amnesia.” Ash Mohammed described it as a consumer-facing product that transforms the way data is used within AI systems.

“MyNeutron is the evolution of our technology stack. Early this year, we unveiled Vanar as the definitive infrastructure for AI in Web3. MyNeutron reimagines what data really is. A PDF doesn’t have to stay a PDF; what matters is the information within it. With AI changing everything, even if you get a PDF, can you trust it? The data inside is what counts.”

He explained that MyNeutron functions as a personal AI memory layer, allowing users to store and retrieve knowledge seamlessly across different AI systems.

“AI is incredibly smart, but it has the memory of a goldfish. With MyNeutron, you can select any page or piece of information, click a Chrome extension, and store it in your own AI memory layer. We call these little knowledge capsules ‘seeds.’ They can be stored on Google Drive, locally, or even on-chain. Imagine your thesis or research being permanently recorded and verifiable on-chain, accessible at any time to inject context into any AI system.”

Early access has been successful, and public availability is expected imminently.

Beyond The Hype: Vanar’s Perspective On Blockchain

Ash Mohammed expressed skepticism about the current blockchain narrative.

“You see Layer 1s, Layer 2s, and all sorts of hype, but often it’s more about narrative than substance. Many chains emerge targeting niche use cases—IP, RWAs—but fundamentally, a blockchain is just a ledger. We need to move beyond that.”

Vanar’s approach integrates a five-layer stack: the chain itself as an anchor, the Neutron memory layer, and a reasoning layer accessible via APIs, creating an intelligent interface for Web3. “We are evolving far beyond just a chain because chains will be easy to spin up. The challenge is creating real value beyond the ledger,” Ash Mohammed said.

The Future Of AI And Blockchain: Agentic Commerce

Looking ahead, Ash Mohammed identified agentic commerce as the most promising intersection of AI and blockchain.

“Agents are going to be everywhere, executing increasingly complex tasks. Autonomous trading and transactions will become standard across industries.”

Vanar aims to provide the infrastructure for this future, not just automating workflows but understanding reasoning and context.

“We allow any builders to come to us and say, ‘This is what we want to create,’ and we provide the tools. The future is agentic commerce, and Vanar is ideally positioned to be the go-to solution for much of this in Web3.”

