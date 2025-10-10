RedotPay Expands Cross-Border Crypto Payments To Mexico With ‘Send Crypto, Receive MXN’ Via CPN

In Brief RedotPay has launched a “Send Crypto, Receive MXN” feature through its Circle Payments Network integration to provide faster, lower-cost crypto-to-fiat payments in Mexico, advancing financial inclusion.

Fintech company focused on advancing financial inclusion through stablecoin payments RedotPay announced an enhancement to its integration with the Circle Payments Network (CPN). The company has launched a new feature, “Send Crypto, Receive MXN,” which aims to offer a faster and more affordable payment option for transactions in Mexico, one of the largest global payment corridors. This functionality facilitates easier and more efficient conversions between cryptocurrency and fiat currency.

“Cryptocurrencies enable financial inclusion in a way no other asset class ever has. But the real value is in being able to spend, send, and receive crypto as easily as local currency,” said Michael Gao, CEO and Co-Founder of RedotPay, in a written statement. “We are building a stablecoin-based payment infrastructure that is not only fast and efficient but also provides a seamless pathway for millions of families and businesses globally to participate in the global economy. This launch in Mexico demonstrates our vision to accelerate global financial inclusion,” he added.

RedotPay Launches Crypto-To-Fiat Solution In Mexico To Lower Costs And Enable Near-Instant Payments For Emerging Market Users

Mexico serves as an important hub in the global payments landscape, with the country receiving over $64.7 billion in funds in 2024. While these transfers are essential for many households, traditional financial services typically involve high fees, averaging 6.49%, and settlement times ranging from one to five business days.

RedotPay’s new feature aims to transform this process by allowing users to convert seamlessly between cryptocurrency and fiat through its integration with the Circle Payments Network. By leveraging blockchain technology, the service reduces transaction costs to under 1% and enables near-instant payouts, providing both time and cost efficiencies for local users.

This functionality offers a practical solution for digital nomads, freelancers, and entrepreneurs, allowing, for example, a user to send $200 in USDC from their RedotPay wallet to fiat within five minutes without incurring substantial service fees. The rollout of this integration follows RedotPay’s successful $40 million Series A funding round and $47 million strategic investment, aimed at accelerating the global deployment of its cryptocurrency payment solutions. After the earlier launch of its “Send Crypto, Receive BRL” feature in Brazil, RedotPay intends to extend its technology to additional emerging markets, furthering its mission to enhance financial inclusion worldwide.

