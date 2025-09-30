en en
News Report Technology
September 30, 2025

Huma And Arf To Bring Credit Services To Circle Payments Network

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 30, 2025 at 9:30 am Updated: September 30, 2025 at 10:28 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 30, 2025 at 9:30 am

In Brief

Arf and Huma Finance will join the Circle Payments Network to provide embedded USDC credit, enabling faster, more efficient cross-border payments.

Huma And Arf To Bring Credit Services To Circle Payments Network

Swiss-regulated firm specializing in same-day USDC settlement liquidity through Huma‘s Payment Finance (PayFi) network, Arf is set to join the Circle Payments Network (CPN) as a service provider to introduce embedded credit capabilities. 

The CPN connects banks and enterprises to facilitate real-time payment settlements using stablecoins such as USDC and EURC. Traditionally, cross-border payments have required prefunding, tying up substantial capital reserves for financial institutions. Through the integration with Arf and Huma, eligible CPN participants will be able to access on-demand USDC credit in select regions, reducing the need for upfront capital.

“We’re thrilled to bring our liquidity infrastructure to CPN,” said Ali Erhat Nalbant, Co-Founder and CEO of Arf, in a written statement. “Building on Huma’s PayFi Network, we have enabled many financial institutions to reduce their reliance on prefunding. With this integration, eligible CPN participants will have seamless access to our services,” he added.

“One of the design principles of CPN is to have an open network that is constantly upgradable,” said Irfan Ganchi, SVP of Product Management at Circle, in a written statement. “With the addition of Arf and Huma as service providers, eligible CPN participants may have an even smoother experience sending funds near-instantly,” he added.

Circle Payments Network Expands With Huma Finance And Arf To Enhance Liquidity, Credit, And Treasury Services

Huma Finance operates as the first PayFi network, facilitating global payments with instant liquidity over a regulatory-compliant infrastructure. Arf is a Swiss-regulated treasury platform for fiat and stablecoins, supporting international payments with IBANs, same-day settlements, liquidity, and foreign exchange services.

This initiative represents the beginning of a wider effort to integrate service providers into the Circle Payments Network, enhancing the platform experience and introducing tools such as credit, liquidity, custody, fraud management, and reconciliation. These offerings aim to help participants transfer funds more efficiently, lower costs, and expand operations with reduced complexity through a unified solution.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.