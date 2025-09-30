Huma And Arf To Bring Credit Services To Circle Payments Network

In Brief Arf and Huma Finance will join the Circle Payments Network to provide embedded USDC credit, enabling faster, more efficient cross-border payments.

Swiss-regulated firm specializing in same-day USDC settlement liquidity through Huma‘s Payment Finance (PayFi) network, Arf is set to join the Circle Payments Network (CPN) as a service provider to introduce embedded credit capabilities.

The CPN connects banks and enterprises to facilitate real-time payment settlements using stablecoins such as USDC and EURC. Traditionally, cross-border payments have required prefunding, tying up substantial capital reserves for financial institutions. Through the integration with Arf and Huma, eligible CPN participants will be able to access on-demand USDC credit in select regions, reducing the need for upfront capital.

“We’re thrilled to bring our liquidity infrastructure to CPN,” said Ali Erhat Nalbant, Co-Founder and CEO of Arf, in a written statement. “Building on Huma’s PayFi Network, we have enabled many financial institutions to reduce their reliance on prefunding. With this integration, eligible CPN participants will have seamless access to our services,” he added.

“One of the design principles of CPN is to have an open network that is constantly upgradable,” said Irfan Ganchi, SVP of Product Management at Circle, in a written statement. “With the addition of Arf and Huma as service providers, eligible CPN participants may have an even smoother experience sending funds near-instantly,” he added.

Huma Finance operates as the first PayFi network, facilitating global payments with instant liquidity over a regulatory-compliant infrastructure. Arf is a Swiss-regulated treasury platform for fiat and stablecoins, supporting international payments with IBANs, same-day settlements, liquidity, and foreign exchange services.

This initiative represents the beginning of a wider effort to integrate service providers into the Circle Payments Network, enhancing the platform experience and introducing tools such as credit, liquidity, custody, fraud management, and reconciliation. These offerings aim to help participants transfer funds more efficiently, lower costs, and expand operations with reduced complexity through a unified solution.

