RealGo Secures $3.5M Strategic Funding Round Backed By Animoca Brands Ahead Of Q2 2026 Token Launch

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief RealGo raises $3.5M from top VCs including Animoca Brands ahead of Q2 2026 TGE, expanding its AI-driven Meme 3.0 ecosystem with 250K users, NFT-style gameplay, and cross-chain meme integrations.

RealGo, an AR/LBS and AI-powered Meme 3.0 consumer application on BNB Chain, announced the completion of $3.5 million in Early Investor and Strategic funding rounds. The investment round included participation from Animoca Brands, Cogitent Ventures, X21 Digital, Notch VC, and Becker Ventures.

The funding was secured ahead of the project’s token generation event, which is scheduled for Q2 2026. According to the announcement, the capital will be directed toward product development, expansion of the ecosystem, and broader implementation of the Meme 3.0 model across both application and decentralized application environments.

The financing follows a period of growth for the project. In Q1 2026, RealGo reported 250,000 registered users and 76,000 weekly active players. Its location-based anti-cheat system verified more than 116,000 devices identified as real, while the Loyalty Points Program engaged 36,240 participants across the ecosystem.

“This round shows that serious investors in Web3 see what we are building and want to support it through to execution,” said Parker Zhai, Founder and CEO of RealGo in a written statement. “We now have institutional partners who understand consumer application, meme culture, and the infrastructure needed to turn meme IP into a durable product. Their support lets us move faster on the roadmap and deliver the TGE with a stronger base for the community,” he added.

Expansion Of Meme IP Ecosystem And In-Game Asset Rollout

The project has expanded its meme intellectual property integrations to include FLOKI, TOSHI, Doge, WIF, NPC, Dogelon Mars, and APEPE, while also introducing fiat and meme token transaction capabilities across its platform ecosystem.

RealGo is also offering the Genesis Mini Harvester, described as its first limited in-game asset, which allows users to generate RT Shards and accumulate yield through early participation mechanisms.

Meme 3.0 is presented as a product layer designed to integrate meme-based intellectual property into gameplay systems, progression structures, social identity features, and on-chain activity. Within this framework, users can collect meme-themed pets, earn token-based rewards, and accumulate RT Shards intended to convert into $RT ahead of the token generation event.

The dual-reward system is structured to provide incentives through both meme token performance and native ecosystem rewards, supporting continued user engagement through competitive and progression-based mechanics. The infrastructure is designed to accommodate multiple meme communities and sustained in-game economic activity beyond short-term speculative cycles.

The funding round was completed shortly after the project’s participation in the Hong Kong Web3 Festival in April, where it hosted a Meme 3.0 side event alongside the main conference program. The team presented its Q2 roadmap during a gathering in Central Hong Kong, attended by developers, gaming participants, and members of the meme culture community.

Following the capital raise and continued user expansion, RealGo plans to further develop its infrastructure, onboard additional meme communities, and prepare for its token generation event scheduled for Q2 2026.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

