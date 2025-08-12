Re Expands Institutional Offerings On Avalanche With New Reinsurance Yield Products And Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Re has expanded its presence on the Avalanche blockchain by launching two institutional-grade on-chain yield products and an incentive program, providing compliant, fully collateralized insurance-based financial solutions.

Decentralized reinsurance infrastructure platform Re has expanded its operations on the Avalanche blockchain by launching two new institutional-grade on-chain yield products, reUSD (Basis-Plus) and reUSDe (Insurance Alpha), alongside the introduction of the Re Points Program. This development aligns with Re’s goal to bridge global capital markets with blockchain technology, emphasizing speed, transparency, and composability. Utilizing Avalanche’s high-performance network, Re facilitates easier access to fully collateralized and compliant financial products that are anchored in real-world insurance markets.

The new products offer capital allocators exposure to the economics of regulated insurance sectors within a permissioned on-chain environment. The reUSD (Basis-Plus) token generates yield through Treasury bills and delta-neutral Ethereum basis strategies, incorporates Curve liquidity, will soon offer direct redemption options, and operates independently from insurance risk. The reUSDe (Insurance Alpha) token is supported by fully collateralized underwriting of US insurance lines such as homeowners, auto, and workers’ compensation, featuring transparent on-chain tracking and built-in liquidity. Both tokens require KYC/AML compliance, integrate with Avalanche-native decentralized finance protocols, and are structured to fulfill institutional compliance requirements.

“On-chain institutional capital is seeking transparent, sustainable yield sources, and we believe reinsurance is DeFi’s most compelling new category,” said Karn Saroya, CEO of Re, in a written statement. “By launching on Avalanche, we can deliver real-world returns with on-chain speed, composability, and compliance. The Re Points Program provides early participants with an additional way to share in the upside of this new financial infrastructure,” he added.

The Re Points Program, introduced concurrently with the new products, incentivizes participants within the ecosystem by awarding points for allocating to reUSD and reUSDe through Re’s decentralized application. It also rewards involvement in Pharaoh Exchange and Blackhole Curve liquidity pools. Points accumulated through these activities will count toward future rewards and incentive programs, providing an additional opportunity for early adopters to gain benefits from their engagement with Re’s on-chain ecosystem.

Expanding Connectivity Across The Institutional DeFi Ecosystem

Re’s latest offerings are developed to function within Avalanche’s expanding ecosystem of institutional-level DeFi applications, enabling traditional market strategies to be implemented with the efficiency and transparency inherent to blockchain technology. By integrating with platforms such as Pharaoh Exchange, Blackhole, Ethena, and Pendle Finance, users gain access to adaptable trading approaches, diverse liquidity solutions, and modular on-chain infrastructure, all while adhering to the compliance standards and regulatory oversight typical of established financial markets. This combination of fully collateralized insurance products and Avalanche’s high-performance capabilities supports the creation of a more interconnected financial ecosystem that merges the reliability of conventional capital markets with the advancements offered by decentralized finance.

“Avalanche is the ideal foundation for innovative real-world asset strategies,” said Eric Kang, Head of DeFi at Ava Labs, in a written statement. “Re’s new offerings demonstrate how regulated financial products can integrate seamlessly into blockchain ecosystems, enabling institutional adoption while expanding opportunities for builders and communities,” he added.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson