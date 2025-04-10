Rarible Unveils ‘Rarible.FUN,’ Offering Users Fast And Seamless NFT Trading Experience

In Brief Rarible has introduced Rarible.FUN, built on MegaETH, and aimed at providing one of the fastest and most seamless NFT trading experiences available in the market.

Multi-chain non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible has introduced Rarible.FUN, a new experimental product designed with traders in mind. Built on MegaETH’s recently launched testnet, Rarible.FUN aims to provide one of the fastest and most seamless NFT trading experiences available in the market.

“We’re not just experimenting on MegaETH—we’re here to win it. This isn’t just another testnet play. We fully believe MegaETH represents a fundamentally different proposition in the blockchain space: real-time performance that feels like Web2, with the trust and ownership of Web3,” said Gax Calabresi, VP of Marketing & Comms at Rarible, to Mpost. “Rarible.FUN is our stake in the ground, and we’re building it to lead this next wave of NFT trading from the front,” he added.

Currently in BETA, Rarible.FUN emphasizes speed, simplicity, and usability, offering a high-performance platform for experienced users who prioritize efficient NFT trading without unnecessary complexity. Developed with continuous input from the community, Rarible.FUN is a product that is constantly being refined, with a focus on enhancing the trading experience through a smooth interface, intuitive workflows, and the rapid performance provided by MegaETH, known as the “Realtime Blockchain.”

As the first marketplace to operate on MegaETH’s testnet, Rarible.FUN is at the forefront of a new, high-speed ecosystem. MegaETH, renowned for its exceptional performance in blockchain interactions, serves as an ideal foundation for this innovative wave of NFT exploration.

Rarible.FUN Launches On MegaETH To ‘Bring Back Fun’ Without Compromising UX

“MegaETH was designed to push Web3 experiences on par with Web2 levels,” said Shuyao Kong, Co-Founder of MegaETH, in a written statement. “With Rarible.FUN, we’re excited to showcase what’s possible when blockchain infrastructure is built for real-time use cases. Let’s bring back the fun without compromising the user experience,” she added.

By launching early on MegaETH, Rarible seeks to build liquidity and community momentum ahead of its mainnet launch, with an emphasis on engagement and retention as the ecosystem grows. Collectors and traders can mint exclusive NFT drops, including a commemorative collection, and trade directly on the MegaETH testnet. This is not just a demo but a live environment where feedback is actively gathered, enabling rapid iterations and preparations for scaling.

Users interested in participating are encouraged to join the BETA at Rarible.FUN, mint an NFT, complete a trade, and share their experiences to help shape the future of fast, performance-focused NFT trading.

